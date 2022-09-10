When I went to college, I had no plans for going to medical school. But after I had spent a lot of time in classes with pre-med students, the possibility seemed more within my reach.
Having a significantly introverted personality, I had been thinking about working in a chemistry lab and possibly teaching at the college level if possible. So, I was not at all sure whether I wanted to constantly interact with people in general and with sick people in particular.
I had been told by a job recruiter that the best way to get the job you want is to offer to do that job for free. I would gain work experience and knowledge as well as connections that might help me get a real (paying) job.
So, when I came home for my summer breaks from college, I offered to volunteer at the local hospital as an orderly. This consisted of making beds, giving back rubs, transporting patients, and anything else the nurses might want a little extra muscle for.
This volunteer work was mainly on the evening shift, after my daytime (paid) job in the lab of a candy factory, and on weekends.
During the time in the hospital when my tasks were complete on the medical-surgical floor, I would often hang out in the emergency department to see what kind of people and problems might arrive. But that is not what this story is about, even though it is where it starts.
One evening, a pregnant lady came to the ER in active labor. I was told to take her up to the obstetrics (OB) department. But instead of sending me back to the ER, the OB nurse asked the patient if it would be okay if I watched her delivery, describing me as a “future doctor.”
To my surprise, the mother-to-be approved of the plan.
When she was about to have the baby, the contractions were occurring frequently and strong as we transferred her to the delivery room.
Since she wanted “natural childbirth” with no drugs involved, her labor pains became very intense with an equally intense verbal response from her.
Her husband was there with her, and she berated him for getting her pregnant and putting her in that condition. Her colorful vocabulary included words and phrases that I had only heard in a locker room or fraternity house. Some of the phrases seemed to have been made up on the spot since I had never heard them before.
During the final throes of the delivery, she shouted at her husband that he was never going to touch her again along with threats of castration and other mutilation while he was sleeping.
Through all of this, the OB nurse and the delivering doctor remained calm and encouraged the lady with instructions that she followed surprisingly well.
The result was the delivery of a healthy baby girl who cried lustily, filling the room with joy.
That joy apparently created an immediate attack of amnesia for everything that had happened and all of her threats during the labor and delivery in that her next words to her husband were, “Maybe the next one will be a boy.”
Although I was familiar with the anatomy and physiology of pregnancy and childbirth by that point in my education, I had not been aware of the magic that could change a screaming and cursing woman into a loving mother in an instant.
Not all of medical practice is magical. But there have always been enough of those moments to remind me why I chose the professional path I did.
For me, the magic still exists as exemplified in the voice of my 6-year-old granddaughter when she told me that she wanted to become a medical doctor.
She will most likely change her mind. I certainly will not be disappointed if she does. Her mother said the same thing when she was that age. She now has a PhD with work that is just as magical and fascinating as my MD has allowed mine to be.
