Tami Silverman is the president and CEO of the Indiana Youth Institute. She may be reached at iyi@iyi.org or on Twitter at @Tami_IYI. IYI's mission is to improve the lives of all Indiana children by strengthening and connecting the people, organizations and communities that are focused on kids and youth.