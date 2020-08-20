Welcome to Week 1!
We’re going to do something that is different this season but at the same time pays homage to what we did in the past. We’re picking games. More specifically the high school football games in the KPC Media Group area and occasionally one or two that lie outside of the area but are relevant to teams in our area.
Who will be picking the games? Well, me of course. But I’ve asked some of my friends around the KPC sports barnyard to compete (and lose) along with me this season.
We’ll see who actually knows their stuff when it comes to high school football and who doesn’t.
Picking with me are Ken Fillmore, Mark Murdock, Jeff Jones, Brice Vance and Andy Barrand. Andy who? Is he a part of the sports staff? He is, but we’ll see if he knows what he’s gotten himself into.
Here’s the matchups we’ll be picking.
Plymouth at East Noble
Both teams graduated a lot and will be trying to figure things out in Week 1. Give me the Knights.
DeKalb at Angola
The Hornets lost a little of their sting last season, but I think they find it early in 2020. Angola wins.
Central Noble at West Noble
This game is always a fun one to watch. The Chargers don’t have Brandon Pruitt anymore, but they have his little brother, Braxton. And I think he’s more ferocious than his big brother.
Churubusco at Columbia City
I think Columbia City will play as good as their new stadium looks. And it looks sharp.
Heritage at Eastside
The Blazers have what it takes to go even further than last year’s team. They start off with a big win over the Patriots.
New Haven at Garrett
I think coach Chris DePew has been planning for this matchup all offseason. He’s been preaching speed, speed and more speed. I think it pays off against the Bulldogs.
Prairie Heights at Whitko
The Panthers have taken down the Wildcats both times at home in the first round of sectionals the last two seasons, but now, they have to travel to South Whitley. Whitko will be victorious.
Wawasee at Lakeland
Both teams had down seasons in 2019. I think the Lakers right the ship and anchor down with a win.
Adams Central at Fremont
I don’t like picking against teams not in our area, but the Eagles will have their hands full tonight. I’ll go with Adams Central.
Woodlan at Leo
This one is relevant to quite a few of our teams, but I think it gets out of hand early. Lions by a lot.
Hannah Holstein
1.) E. Noble
2.) Angola
3.) W. Noble
4.) Col. City
5.) Eastside
6.) Garrett
7.) Whitko
8.) Lakeland
9.) A. Central
10.) Leo
Ken Fillmore
1.) Plymouth
2.) DeKalb
3.) W. Noble
4.) Col. City
5.) Eastside
6.) New Haven
7.) P. Heights
8.) Lakeland
9.) A. Central
10.) Leo
Andy Barrand
1.) E. Noble
2.) Angola
3.) W. Noble
4.) Col. City
5.) Eastside
6.) Garrett
7.) Whitko
8.) Wawasee
9.) A. Central
10.) Leo
Jeff Jones
1.) E. Noble
2.) Angola
3.) W. Noble
4.) Col. City
5.) Eastside
6.) Garrett
7.) Whitko
8.) Wawasee
9.) A. Central
10.) Leo
Mark Murdock
1.) E. Noble
2.) DeKalb
3.) W. Noble
4.) Col. City
5.) Eastside
6.) Garrett
7.) Whitko
8.) Wawasee
9.) A. Central
10.) Leo
Brice Vance
1.) E. Noble
2.) DeKalb
3.) C. Noble
4.) Col. City
5.) Eastside
6.) New Haven
7.) P. Heights
8.) Lakeland
9.) A. Central
10.) Leo
