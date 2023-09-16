On two wheels, a young woman from a small village in Polesine, in northeast Italy, is following her dream.
“Following,” not “chasing,” her dream as she cycled from Italy to England, flew to New York City and cycled from NYC to Chicago. Now she is making her way back again. Her adventure, which began in early June, will take at least five months. She is in no hurry.
In early August, Giulia Baroncini over-nighted with Kevin Kimpel in his rural Butler home. An avid traveler — but not a cyclist — Kimpel has hosted more than 180 cyclists since 2011.
“Giulia is a fascinating young woman with a zest for grabbing life and experiencing what the world has to offer,” he told me in an email.
In early September I connected with Giulia. She had just left Washington, D.C., where her break was longer than expected due to the heat. She was planning to follow the East Coast Greenway into New York City; fly to London on Sept. 28 and then hit the road to Italy, cycling through France.
The 33-year-old describes herself as “kind of a nomad.” Last year she changed careers from working as a receptionist in Venice to travel blogger and social media expert. The new career allows her to work remotely from wherever she wishes, “pursuing my perfect lifestyle.”
She explained in her email to me that biking is an adventure for her. That’s why she never takes part in competitions.
For her, biking means “discovering the beautiful world in which we live.”
She started bike touring five years ago thanks to a former colleague. They started bike rafting together and then she fell in love with bike touring.
“I started exploring the nearby during the weekends and then cycling further for longer mainly in Italy and Spain. Most of the time alone,” she said. “Cycling alone allows me to discover myself better ... In this journey I am training while traveling. I cycle from 40 to 70 miles per day depending on my physical condition. I always listen to my body and I take my time. This is the secret: no rush, just enjoying cycling.”
She said she is “learning more about myself and where my limits are. I am meeting lots of people, getting to know their culture, habits, ways of living. I am learning more about my bike — how to repair and maintain it. It is a part of my body! This experience is better than college.
“This journey has been so amazing! Sometimes I get stuck in heavy rains and sometimes the temperature is so hot that I have to stop. But this is part of the adventure and I am not complaining. I meet amazing people who open their hearts and home doors ...
“I am always thinking back to two years ago when I found in the library the book ‘L’anarchico delle due ruote — The anarchist on two wheels.’ ... Reading it during the pandemic lockdown ... I saw myself in the main character, Luigi Masetti, the first Italian pioneer of bike touring ... When I finished the book, I said ‘I will follow in his footsteps!’”
Guilia started on June 9 from the small town of Trecenta in Italy’s Veneto region. That was Masetti’s hometown and also Giulia’s grandparents’ hometown.
During the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Masetti, called the Father of Cycle Tourism, made many remarkable international, well-publicized bicycle trips. One of them took him from Italy (near where Giulia lives) to England then (by boat) to New York City. From NYC, he biked to the 1893 Columbian Exposition in Chicago. Giulia is following his route the best she can — but she had to fly from England to NYC because it was not possible to make the trip on an ocean liner.
When asked on an Italian website to describe her project in three words, she said:
• Dreams “because ... it’s really a dream come true!”
• Adrenalin “because I’ve never been months away from home on a bike this long ... Adrenaline is the engine of discovery, of curiosity, of opening up to the world.”
• Journey “an introspective journey, a journey to discover countries I have not yet seen on a bike, a journey to discover people, traditions and cultures.”
Giulia’s research shows that originally a cyclist was considered “a rebel to the laws of balance ... and ... metaphorically, a daring disturber of public tranquility.”
In Chicago, Masetti was the only Italian correspondent for the Corriere della Sera, the World Columbian Exposition (The Great Universal Exposition).
On July 13, Giulia reached the U.S., starting from New York, crossing to Albany, Buffalo, Niagara, Lake Erie and Chicago. She was in Chicago for a few days, exploring what remains of the 1893 Expo and as an homage to the “anarchist of the bicycle.”
Once she is back, she will have material for a documentary film of her journey in Masetti’s footsteps, exploring the differences and celebrating the similarities.
“(Hosting her) was an inspiration for me, an avid traveler,” Kimpel said. “She would be a great guest speaker at schools to inspire kids to go after their dreams.”
