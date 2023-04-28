In Santiago it was early fall.
Dry leaves rustled against our feet and the increasing chill in the night air left no doubt about the change in seasons; nonetheless, during the day, it seemed like summer with brilliant blue skies and daily highs in the 70s and 80s.
The day before Easter we drove two hours southwest (toward the Pacific) to Park Tricao, (pronounced tree-cow) in the Valparaiso region. Privately owned, it is home of the largest aviary in all of Latin America. Catherine and Diego had been there with the children several times before and they said in addition to the aviary, we could enjoy a boat ride, lovely gardens and views, hiking on the high hills above the water and wonderful playgrounds.
The park is closer to the ocean than Santiago, and our daughter Catherine warned us it would be cooler. So I layered up with sweaters and a scarf (because I had not brought a coat on this trip) and put on a pair of white wool gloves; the cuffs extended several inches above my wrist.
I stood at the front door, clutching my bag with my white-gloved hands. Priscilla, 6, surveyed me and said, “You look like Mary Poppins!”
During the drive, which became very scenic after we got out of Santiago traffic, we played “I spy with my little eye.” One time Terry said, “I spy with my little eye something orange.” Oliver, 5, quickly piped up, MAMA’S HAIR!”
Catherine had just had her hair freshened up to a copper color. There is nothing orange about the copper color that is trending here in Chile except in Oliver’s eyes — and we all laughed. (The orange color Terry spotted was on Diego’s sunglasses.)
When we arrived, we were disappointed to learn that the aviary was closed — it has been closed for the past three months due to the avian flu but we had not seen that on the website. So Diego said maybe we would only spend a few hours at the park and then find a winery on the way home for lunch. (In Chile, lunch is usually larger and later than in the U.S. and the evening meal is usually later than in the U.S. and smaller.)
We first toured a large area with all kinds of plants for sale; some were fascinating such as a gray cactus with blooms that looked like roses — it literally looked like a petrified rose bush. We should have taken a picture.
Then we hiked over to the large, long man-made lake for a scenic boat ride to the other end where we enjoyed a series of multi-level gardens reminiscent of Monet’s Giverny gardens in France.
A surprise were black neck swans. Oliver pointed them out in the distance, calling them swans but I told him they must be geese or ducks because swans are pure white. But when they came closer I could see that he was right!
Of course, we spent plenty of time at the playground before departing for the vineyard Catherine had found that would be half way home. We arrived at 4.
The beautiful vineyards of Chile’s central valley are known for their white wines.
Catherine had sparkling white grape juice; the kindly waiter gave the children some too, in flute wine glasses.
“I feel like an adult, but it tickles,” Oliver said after his first sip of sparkling grape juice. “I took a sip the size of an ant,” he added.
“It’s yummy a lot!” Priscilla said.
+++
A few days later Oliver was answering my questions about how to say a few things in Spanish. I can understand much of what the children say when they speak to each other in Spanish, but I can’t come up with much to say to them in Spanish. When I thanked Oliver for helping me, he said, “I am glad to. You know nothing!”
One day I knocked an empty glass bottle off the kitchen counter onto the tile floor and the glass shattered. Safely picking up the pieces was time consuming. Perched on one of the two steps leading down into the kitchen, Oliver came to watch. He was a big help because from his perspective, the tiny pieces caught the light and sparkled. And he could point them out to me. I told him he was a big help and thanked him. “It’s all because of that darn gravity!” he said.
+++
