Sometimes, the concern about COVID-19 seems to have sucked up all the energy in public health care. However, other factors continue to exist, in spite of our neglect.
I was reminded of one of those problems recently during our COVID vaccination clinic when someone went outside in the cold weather for a “smoke break.” Up to that time, I had nearly forgotten that people still smoke cigarettes.
Although rates of smoking have been declining in the U.S., smoking is still a real health hazard for many people. In fact, last year’s statistics indicated that 17.3% of females and 21.2 % of males in Indiana are smokers. This puts Indiana in 41st place among the states; with the national average being lower.
Smoking still contributes substantially to our country’s cancer burden, accounting for nearly four in 10 cancer deaths in some areas, according to a study that looked at geographical variations across the U.S.
It does not make me feel any better that researchers found that the highest proportions of deaths attributable to smoking were in the South and Appalachia. I am still concerned about the continued smoking risks in our area.
This problem seems to reflect historically weak state and local level tobacco control policies and programs in those areas. That includes low taxes on cigarettes, weak smoke-free laws, and a paucity of tobacco cessation programs.
For the study, researchers examined the proportion of cancer deaths attributable to cigarette smoking from 2013 to 2017 in 152 metropolitan and micropolitan statistical areas (MMSAs) across the U.S.
The proportion of cancer deaths caused by cigarette smoking ranged from 8.8% in Logan (Utah-Idaho) to 35.7% in Lexington-Fayette (Kentucky). But even with this large variation, at least 20% of all cancer deaths were attributable to cigarette smoking in 147 out of 152 MMSAs.
The smoking-related proportion of cancer deaths attributable to smoking varied not only across the U.S. but also within regions and individual states. For example, the population attributable fraction within the same state of Texas had Wichita Falls being 1.5 times higher than El Paso.
Data show the proportion of cancer deaths attributable to cigarette smoking was greater in men than in women in all evaluated statistical areas.
Although the study report did not address the reasons for the variations seen across the country, the authors suggest one factor is the unequal implementation of cigarette tax rates and other tobacco control initiatives. For example, the high total excise tax in New York City ($1.50 per pack in addition to the New York state tax of $4.35 per pack) may contribute to the lower proportion of smoking-related cancer deaths in the New York-Jersey City-White Plains metropolitan division compared with other areas of New York state and the Northeast.
Previous studies have indicated that increasing the price of tobacco products through excise taxes is the single most effective intervention for reducing smoking prevalence. Although the state cigarette tax rate is $4 per pack or higher in Washington, D.C., Rhode Island, New York and Connecticut, it is still less than $1.50 per pack in 23 states, 19 of which are in the South and Midwest.
The higher proportion of low-income individuals, in whom smoking is more prevalent, may also contribute to higher cancer mortality rates in some areas. However, other studies have shown that for the same socioeconomic group, state-level smoking prevalence is substantially lower in the Northeast and West, which have historically stronger tobacco control policies.
Other interventions such as smoke-free laws, bans on tobacco product advertisements and promotions, media campaigns against tobacco use, and counseling and treatment for tobacco dependence are also proven to reduce smoking.
Only a relatively small portion of current smokers receive tobacco counseling or medical therapy. So, increasing health insurance coverage, including through Medicaid expansion, and comprehensive inclusion of these preventive care measures in health plans could increase successful smoking cessation.
Historically, there has been strong political resistance to tobacco control policies, especially in tobacco-growing states, largely because of the tobacco industry’s influence.
It is likely that increased tobacco taxes would be helpful in decreasing tobacco use and thereby, decreasing tobacco-related cancers. But it is a shame that “vice taxes” on products like tobacco, alcohol and marijuana are unpopular and difficult to legislate.
