Chalk up another L for America.
For those of us like myself too young to have experienced the Vietnam War except in Ken Burns documentaries, we got a re-enactment of the Fall of Saigon on Sunday as everyone watched the Afghan government fold in a literal day and watched Americans being airlifted out of the country in a shot-for-shot remake of 1975.
Let's face it — this was a loss 20 years in the making, one that only the most selective amnesiac couldn't have seen coming.
As we are rapidly approaching the 20th anniversary since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, it's hard to look back and say Afghanistan was a fight we didn't want then. After watching planes crash into the World Trade Center and spending a day in shock watching the fallout, it was inevitable that someone was going to pay.
You can't really declare war on a bunch of stateless terrorists who don't represent an actual nation's military, but Afghanistan was target adjacent, close enough, and off America went.
I don't know that anyone ever feels good about getting into a war, but after 9/11, watching the American military rip up a country that was tangentially responsible was part of the national coping mechanism.
But what became quickly apparent over the next two decades was that Afghanistan was a new Vietnam, quickly becoming another failed nation-building exercise in a place where the population didn't want to be built.
While the U.S. spent its time and effort and blood fighting, struggling against a guerilla insurgency, it was pouring billions of dollars into a fledgling, weak, corrupt Afghan government and military while trying to cram democracy down their throats.
This had all the hallmarks of another Vietnam that anyone who's picked up a history book could see the inevitable end.
The reason why America didn't leave Afghanistan five or 10 or 15 years ago is because military leaders recognized that the army it was building there was paper thin, ready to blow over at the first strong breeze.
That hadn't changed in the last five years when former President Donald Trump's administration got more serious about ending "forever wars" and it didn't magically change either when President Joe Biden carried through with the plan to leave.
Americans were sick of Afghanistan and wanted out. We left. The country crumbled.
I don't think there was a scenario where American leaves and the country stands. The two are mutually exclusive. Either we stayed and kept propping up this house or cards, or we left and it all fell down.
I mean, after 20 years of advising, training and building a national military, how does it let the nation's capital city fall in a single day unless it simply chooses not to fight at all? The Taliban more or less waltzed into Kabul while Afghan President Ashraf Ghani waved and offered his best wishes as he drove away.
Political hay-makers will pin all the blame on Biden, ignoring 20 years of history and ignoring that withdrawal plans primarily started in the last administration. Trump himself was, in April, cheering Biden for following through on withdrawal plans, urging the president to speed it up and get out by his original May 1 timeline.
Does anyone really expect the outcome would have been different if the faces were different?
I think everyone, myself included, is surprised at the speed in which the Taliban overran 20 years of American involvement in the failed Afghan regime.
What happened this weekend is an undeniable disaster. The current administration has to take blame for how rapidly everything devolved.
But I doubt anyone is legitimately surprised that it did happen. I mean, was anyone surprised when the North Vietnamese finally overran Saigon?
The optics would have been better if we stood on the helipad and saluted the Afghans and said "Good luck!" and then the country was overrun in a week or a month or a year later.
But it seemed like that was going to be the end result regardless.
The pipe dream of the Taliban and the Afghan government becoming some bitter but workable two-party system was lunacy. It's the failure of four presidential administrations and military leaders who were cast in the roles of Kennedy, Johnson and Nixon to carry on a failed mission well beyond the point where it had recognizably failed.
So what did 20 years, billions of dollars and thousands of American lives buy in Afghanistan?
In one of the few bright spots, the position of Afghan women improved for a brief generation. Whether all that progress is erased under a new Taliban regime, only time will tell, but for a brief window the people got to see a life outside of repressive Islamic rule.
As an optimist, perhaps 20 years of American involvement is a seed that wasn't just quite ready to sprout.
In the decades since 1975, Vietnam is still far from a liberal democracy, but it's evolved from Soviet-era communism and, while not per say an American ally, aligning interests in concern over China have helped diplomatic ties improve.
That an unrealistically sunny outlook, but in the face of another embarrassing defeat in global warfare, what else is there to cling to?
The only other takeaway is I hope that this experience has now taught us a lesson we obviously didn't learn 1975, and that we don't willingly walk into Vietnam 3 when the next opportunity presents itself.
