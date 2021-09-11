It was 20 years ago today, yet I can remember it like it happened yesterday. Most of you reading this column know exactly where you were and what you were doing when it all began.
My son, Adam, who lives in St. Petersburg, Florida, was up visiting for the weekend.
Twenty years ago was before Allegiant flights took us directly to the airports or before my sons had money for rental cars. He was to take an early morning flight on Monday from Indy to Philly to St. Pete. It was before.
Since his early morning flight was on a Monday from Indy, I drove him down on Sunday evening. We had an early dinner, I said farewell with a hug and with tears, and I drove back home. That is the way it always goes since my three sons all moved away. Hugs and tears with words such as, “I love you. See you soon. Have a safe flight.” And away they go.
I was still working at Hamilton 20 years ago today. On that day, some of us were in meetings, totally oblivious to the bigger world around us, as we were just focusing on better ways to teach our students. Within moments it all changed as a television was wheeled into the room and everything stopped. We all watched, as you did, horrified at what was happening to our world. I couldn’t think. I knew Adam was on an early morning flight to St. Pete with a stopover in Philly. I knew he was on a plane. I thought my heart would stop beating.
His plane was the last to land in St. Pete. They, the passengers, were told nothing, except to get off the plane and exit the airport immediately. He said the airport was totally empty and he did not find out what had happened until he got into his car and turned on the radio. He called later in the morning to assure me he was fine and safe.
My Uncle Jerry was at a meeting on the ground floor of the Twin Towers. He recalls it like this, “The lights went out first. We were asked to calmly evacuate and leave all our belongings, just go. Most of us went immediately, but one man at our table said he had to go back upstairs to get his laptop. That was the last time we ever saw him.”
We were all glued to our television sets. Our world became quiet … no planes, no noise. I was living in a small apartment at the time, and I panicked as my sons were spread across the country, reachable by plane, of which there were no planes.
It was the weekend before the Johnny Appleseed Festival. They held an emergency meeting, not knowing what to do. Finally, they reached a decision that the festival should still be held so families could come together, get away from the television, and have some kind of normalcy. We all did our part … told our stories, sang our songs, but it was different. When I finished my first set, the organizer of the festival met me coming off the stage, and embraced me as he wept.
And yet. And yet … we held each other up to the light. Friend to friend. Neighbor to neighbor. Flags were flown, and love was given as we mourned and grieved for those whose lives were gone. We grieved for our own innocence, knowing it would always be different, and it is.
Sometimes when I walk through security, dumping out the contents of my bag or taking off my shoes, I actually forget why we are doing that. It has become routine. No one questions pulling out our laptops or cell phones or even checking to see why we set off the small alarm as we go through security. It just is how we do things now. After.
For me, the panic of seeing my sons ebbed. One moved back, two still leave me waving and crying at the end of the driveway of my purple house. Same words. “I love you. See you soon. Have a safe flight.”
On this 9/11 morning, I just must reflect. Who are we? Who have we become, no matter what trials we go through as a nation, and there are plenty of those. Are we not still neighbor to neighbor, friend to friend? Do we still take food to those in mourning, sing songs of joy with those celebrating?
Now is now.
