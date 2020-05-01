Unwelcomed disruptions to our daily routine and increased stress have caused many of us to feel overwhelmed during this pandemic. Finding ways to make things work while trying to find a sense of normalcy can be extremely difficult. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provides stress and coping techniques that can help us through this challenging time.
According to the CDC, understanding the risk can make an outbreak less stressful. By sharing accurate information about COVID-19, you can help people feel more at ease and make a connection with them. Repeatedly hearing about the virus, however, can be distressing, so take breaks from watching, reading or listening to news stories about COVID-19, including social media.
The CDC also recommends taking care of your body to cope with this pandemic. Remember to:
• take deep breaths, stretch and meditate;
• avoid alcohol and drugs;
• exercise regularly; and
• get plenty of sleep.
In addition to preserving your physical health and daily routine, taking care of your mental health is essential. Call your health care provider if stress gets in the way of your daily activities for several days in a row. People with preexisting mental health conditions should continue with their treatment and be aware of new or worsening symptoms. Additional information can be found at samhsa.gov/disaster-preparedness.
Another resource for mental health is BeWellIndiana.org. There you’ll find free information and resources compiled by the Indiana Division of Mental Health and Addiction designed to help Hoosiers stay connected and maintain their well-being. These resources have been vetted by experts to ensure that you have access to reliable information you can trust.
More COVID-19 resources can be found on our website at www.IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/covid-19. There you can find links to help you navigate to important information provided by state and federal officials. Feel free to contact my office with any questions or concerns at Senator.Kruse@iga.in.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.