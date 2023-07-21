To the Editor:
Should DeKalb County Commissioners accept funding for our County Health Department from our state government?
It could be as much a $1 million, with 60% of it to be used for “core services” as described in Indiana’s SB4, including Communicable disease prevention and control, Student health, Tobacco prevention and cessation, Maternal and child health, Chronic disease prevention and reduction, and Child and adult immunizations.
Student health services can provide screenings for hearing and vision, vital to student learning.
Republican Commissioner Sanderson stated that he does not trust our Republican governor. Perhaps he doesn’t trust the State Senate either, even though 78% of the senators are Republican. He is worried “woke” will sneak into the DeKalb County Health Department, or that by accepting the funds we may be allowing a government takeover of our national healthcare.
Republican Commissioner Hartman also has concerns. Both are willing to hear what the public has to say about whether to opt in before they vote on July 31.
The opportunity to express our opinions is Monday, July 24, at 10 am in the Commissioner’s Court at the Courthouse.
Just this month, Indiana reported a $2.9 billion surplus to close the fiscal year. It seems appropriate to allocate additional Health Department funding as Indiana is ranked very low on healthcare. While it’s wise to understand what is expected by the state before we opt in, the text of the bill is available for all to read, including the vommissioners.
Commissioners have stated that our County Health Officers are in favor of receiving the funds, which could also fund an additional nurse to provide services.
Too often, some elected officials fear that a tiny percent of public assistance may go to someone or some program they do not feel is worthy, so they want to deny the benefit to a substantial majority. Would you like to see more County Health services available, especially to those who struggle to make ends meet or don’t have a primary care doctor? The funds are there, waiting for us to say yes.
Come to the meeting or write to the commissioners.
Suzanne Drerup Davis
Auburn
