I am very grateful for the hundreds of people who have shared funny kids stories with me over the years. I have been collecting and sharing them since 1987.
Here are a few Thanksgiving stories well worth sharing again. The first few are from 20-25 years ago.
When Mrs. Bolton was teaching kindergarten, she held her students spell-bound with her vivid and detailed descriptions of the Pilgrims and the first Thanksgiving. After the story, the class was very quiet. Then a little boy looked up at her with soulful eyes and asked, “Mrs. Bolton, was you there?”
Lillian had prepared Thanksgiving dinner for the family. On the table was a big dish of black olives. When Debra, 6, spotted the black olives, she exclaimed, “Grandma, you burned the olives!”
Paul, 3, enjoyed the family dinner at his cousins’ house. He complimented his aunt on the meal. “Everything tasted fine,” he said, “except for the rust on the pumpkin pie!”
Nicolas was watching his grandma put the turkey on the serving platter. Noticing the skin on the turkey, Nicolas said, “Grandma, you forgot to take his pantyhose off!”
More than two decades ago Marty took her pre-school son with her when she voted. The polling site was in an elementary school cafeteria that was decorated with paper turkeys in anticipation of Thanksgiving. As Marty went into the voting booth her little boy asked — you guessed it — “Which turkey are you voting for?”
Jessica, 4, had a favorite Spiderman bowl. Her mother told her she needed to put it in the sink — but Jessica chose the exact same moment her mother was putting the turkey in the sink. The turkey fell on the bowl and broke it. Her mother was really upset because she knew it was Jessica’s favorite dish. Jessica patted her mother on the hand and said, “It’s OK, Mom. Accidents happen.”
Thank you to everyone who shares stories and/or photos for this column. If you have a story or photo to share please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Thank you!
GRACE HOUSHOLDER is a columnist and editorial writer for this newspaper. Contact her at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com.
