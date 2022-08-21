Q: We purchased a 40-year-old house in the spring and are still getting acclimated to the new digs. There is a concrete basement that has exposed walls and a concrete floor. Part of the basement in finished with drywall, but the majority of it is unfinished. I see where it is insulated above the concrete wall in the wood floor joist area, but the basement smells a little musty in the summer. There are two small high up basement windows and a door with an outside steel covering with doors. Is there anything I can do to increase the environment in the basement? Jim
A: You have got a basement just like lots of other people because that is how they were built back then. It is great that the band joist area is insulated because that is the highest heat loss area of a house of that era. Hopefully, the seams were caulked, or spray foamed before the insulation was installed but you will only know by removing some of the insulation and looking. By code today the basement walls need to be insulated to 36” below the grade outside, and by your description your concrete walls are exposed.
If your basement is not leaking, but has a high moisture content because of humidity in the summer, installation of a dehumidifier will go a long way to helping the air quality. Some other things that can make a big difference would be to apply an epoxy coating to the walls and potentially the floors to help seal it from moisture. The next step would be to frame walls over the concrete walls, and install insulation with a vapor barrier on the warm side of the wall, meaning the inside.
Other things to consider is the air circulation happening in this area, like vents from the furnace or even just a fan moving air. This will help with the musty smell also. The windows you described are probably regular single-pane basement windows, that could get upgraded to a more secure energy efficient type.
