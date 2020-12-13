While I do not always do what my wife tells me to do, she has a good idea every once in a while. So, while I was ranting to her about the current situation with the COVID-19 virus, she said, “There is your column for this week.”
That means you get to read what she hears nearly every day. Lucky you.
First, I will start with the basics. The pandemic is not a hoax. It is not political (even if some of the response to it is political). The virus attacks Democrats and Republicans as well as the occasional Libertarian. It does not respect borders, inside or outside of the U.S. or any other country. It is all over the world.
Some people will tell you that is like a cold or causes no symptoms at all. For many people, that is true, especially for the young, healthy portion of the population. But it is just that mild form in many that makes it extremely dangerous to the vulnerable.
It is those vulnerable folks who are filling our hospitals, and sometimes, our funeral homes.
If you are wondering what can be done about an invisible virus that does not always give symptoms, there are some clear answers that you have been hearing for months now.
You can wear a mask whenever you can manage it and it makes sense. You can keep your distance from others, whether you are wearing a mask or not. You can wash your hands and/or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer frequently. You can stay home whenever possible.
However, I am not sure you know one of the things that can really help you and everyone around you get through this pandemic without being the source of unnecessary spread of the virus.
You can help by getting tested for the COVID-19 virus (SARS-CoV-2) when you have little or no symptoms, especially if you know you have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for the virus.
The best time for a close contact of a positive case to be tested is five to seven days after that close contact.
The best test for those with no symptoms is the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test that involves a swab in the nostrils and waiting for a day or more for results. Although this test can miss some people with the virus, it is the best test we have.
On the other hand, if you have even mild symptoms, like fatigue and a stuffy nose, you might be a candidate for a rapid antigen test, which is generally thought to be less accurate than the PCR test. When the rapid antigen test is positive, we should think that the person is very contagious.
If you would like to be tested and feel ill in any way, you should contact your health care provider or an urgent care clinic where you can be evaluated, and testing can take place if indicated.
If you have no symptoms and especially if you have been exposed to someone with a positive test, you can schedule a free PCR test by going online — scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov — and signing up to have a test.
If the test is positive, you will need to isolate for 10 days or more to slow down the spread of the virus. Your close contacts should all be quarantined and subsequently tested at five to seven days or sooner if symptoms develop.
Please pay close attention to this next part. It is really important.
If your PCR test comes back negative, be happy about that. But also, understand that you did not waste the testing resource, you helped our population get beyond the restrictions we are experiencing based on the color of our county on the Indiana Metrics Map.
The Metrics Map is in part based on the percent of people in a county who test positive. This is because we need to find the people who do not realize they are spreading the virus and stop them from giving it to others.
So, if you want your county to go from red to orange or orange to yellow or even to blue, help us all by getting tested as soon as possible, especially if you have any symptoms or know someone who has tested positive.
Even if you have no reason, it is good to get tested. Tell everyone you know to get tested too.
If you do that along with the masks, hand hygiene, physical distancing, and staying home for the Christmas holidays, we will be able to enjoy more freedom, both personally and from the virus.
Isn’t that what we all want?
