Sorry, Halloween, but I'm just not that into you.
With the exception of getting my hands on those vanilla-flavored Tootsie Rolls — the ones in the blue wrapper that apparently don't exist except at Halloween because even the candy store at the Fort Wayne mall has every flavored Tootise Roll except that one — Halloween is a skippable holiday for me.
My wife really likes it for some reason and every year she wants to come up with some new costume. For me, the most I may do is break out by Red Ranger T-shirt from the original Power Rangers and wear it under my button down with an extra button or two unbuttoned so people can see it.
We're not planning on doing any trick-or-treating this year, because at 9 months old, Luke isn't eating candy yet and also really isn't old enough to engage in the process. I mean, yeah, we could get him a costume and roll him around and eat all of his candy for him, but we decided to hold off until next year when he can walk around and maybe enjoy the experience.
On top of that, our neighborhood isn't exactly a trick-or-treat hotspot — we live in a small U-subdivision and most of our neighbors don't have kids, so there's limited participation. If we want to actually get some candy, we'd have to go across the street to the more crowded and well-to-do subdivision.
Next year, maybe we'll bring Luke up to Trick or Treat Main Street in Kendallville, because I have to go shoot photos at the event every year anyway, so it makes sense to just have those two come along for the ride, too.
Looking back, I can't really even remember being that into Halloween when I was a kid. My brother and I were never into scary stuff and I feel like every year we just dressed up as ninjas.
We'd get together in a group with my next-door neighbor Bill and some of the other kids and go running around for candy. My dad would always go with us while my mom stayed home and passed out candy at our house.
There was one year when I was in middle school that I went to my buddy Mike's house with my friends Jeff and Josh and we trick-or-treated his neighborhood. Mike lived in an older neighborhood where the houses were closer together than my neighborhood and, since we were teens, we didn't have any parent supervision so we could sprint from yard-to-yard instead of having to walk and use the sidewalks.
I ended up getting a fat sack of candy that year and when I got home and had nearly double what my brother had collected, he got all whiny and then my mom tried to make me share my stash. My response to that was "Screw that, I worked hard to get all this candy!"
The last year I trick-or-treated was my freshman year of high school. I actually had basketball tryouts at the high school that night so I got home just before trick-or-treating ended. So, without a costume, I just ran to the houses on our cul-de-sac where I knew they had some special treats waiting for me.
Really the only other things I remember from Halloween back in the day was that it seemed to actually be dark when we'd go from house to house. Nowadays it seems like trick-or-treat hours end before the sun even goes down. That, and actually going door-to-door has gone out of style in favor of trunk-or-treat or downtown events that, to me, are kind of cheating the system.
I remember a couple years when it was freezing outside, including one year that there was an inch or two of snow on the ground. Whenever it was a cold Halloween, my mom would always force us to wear our puffy winter coats under our costumes, so we'd look like a extremely out-of-shape and stupid ninja.
And there was one year in particular when it was absolutely pouring rain outside, so my dad took our minivan and he drove along the road with the side door open. My brother and the neighbor kids and I would pile out, sprint up the driveway to the door and get candy. If there were a few other houses nearby, we'd rush across the yard to the next, but then run back to the van when we had to go to the next block.
Still, despite not being personally into Halloween or dressing up in costumes, I can't say I'm not a little excited for the future years. I think Luke will have fun and I'm willing, albeit begrudgingly, to suck it up and do a family costume thing with him and Ashley, because I'll know she'll want to.
So while I don't have any stellar Halloween memories from my youth, I'm at least looking forward to trying to make some with Luke going forward.
