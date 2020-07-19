When my family finally has me committed, they’ll need only two pieces of evidence.
They’ll start with my obsession for fantasy baseball.
If that’s not enough, they’ll point to my habit of driving old cars that make my life more complicated.
If I’m allowed to testify in my defense, I’ll blame most of it on my sons.
My middle son got me started on fantasy baseball in 2005. To his credit, he knew enough to stop. It seems I can’t.
Thursday night, I started my 16th season of fantasy baseball. As always, the season begins with a draft of the players who will decide my success. In an average year, I’ll fire at least a third of them somewhere along the way — often foolishly.
This will be a short season, however, thanks to the coronavirus. It was supposed to start four months ago. You’d think a 10-month layoff since the end of last season would be enough for me to detoxify and kick the habit, but I’ve been plotting my strategy ever since the postponement back in March.
This devotion defies logic, because my league doesn’t play for money. I play for pride, even though I know only a couple of the 10 league members personally.
This year I’m out for revenge, because last year I finished a distant second to a team known as the Kendallville Komets. This added insult to injury, because in my freshman year of high school, I was a real, live Kendallville (High School) Comet with a red-and-gold, satiny and skimpy track uniform.
In case you were wondering, my team is named the Holy Cows — a tribute to Harry Caray and this newspaper’s very own Hannah Holstein, the prognosticating bovine.
Fantasy baseball is a less common hobby than fantasy football, which is played by practically every guy plus their wives and sisters.
Unlike football, baseball requires daily attention. The reward is that every game becomes interesting, not just the ones involving your favorite team. The downside is that you stay up all night watching West Coast games. I could get more sleep if moved to California.
I flopped with fantasy football at first, but after swearing off, I picked myself up and got back in the fight. Determined to ruin my Sunday afternoons by worrying about touchdowns and field goals, I just joined a league made up of fellow church members.
You can keep your man card if you play fantasy football, but if you sign up for fantasy baseball, they send your nerd card by express mail.
That’s why I need a cool car to impress the ladies. My self-destructive relationship with automobiles goes back to my very first purchase — a sporty little Triumph Spitfire.
Far too often in the next couple years, I called a date to say, “The Spitfire won’t start tonight. Let’s walk to a movie.”
I learned my lesson and I drove reliable rides until 2008, when I became the guardian of my younger son’s 1974 Ford Maverick. By this time, I was better able to afford the repair bills, and I had a real car to get me around on days when the Maverick was merely a driveway decoration.
Last year I sent the Maverick to my middle son in Georgia, where it could be driven year-round if it felt like running.
Did I do that because I finally had grown smarter? No. I needed room in the driveway for a 1976 Chevy El Camino that had caught my eye.
After teaching me patience during long months of its rehabilitation, the El Camino finally got on the road 10 days ago. New problems started cropping up around 48 hours later.
Maybe I really have no argument if they put me on trial for being crazy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.