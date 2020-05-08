We were all set. We purchased tickets for the David Crosby and Joe Walsh concert on Saturday. We secured tickets for “An Evening with Jane Fonda” on Sunday. We even landed tickets for the Monday breakfast honoring the faculty marshals and faculty of 1970. All three events sold out; but we were all set.
We were going to Kent State University for the 50th Commemoration of May 4, 1970. It was on that day at 12:24 p.m. that the Ohio National Guard shot between 61 to 67 times for 13 seconds. Four students; Allison Krause, Sandra Scheuer, Jeffery Miller and William Schroeder were killed. Nine students were wounded.
Our plans changed.
The commemoration would be held online.
I went out back on our patio with my laptop. Redbud and dogwood were blooming. A cardinal was chirping. A lawnmower to our south hummed and a woodchipper to our north buzzed. Our fountain gurgled. My wife spray painted a wicker table. The sky was robin egg blue. Monday, May 4, 2020 was a bright spring day. So was Monday, May 4, 1970.
The online program was moving and I was amazed at how it was able to be produced in such a limited frame of time.
My mom and dad met when they were students at Kent State in the late ‘40s. They are 92 years old and whenever anyone asks my dad, “Have you lived in Kent your whole life?” His reply is, “Not yet.” My parents raised one more kid than the Brady Bunch at Twin Lakes, north of Kent, Ohio.
On a morning trail run at Pokagon State Park I decided that I would call each of my siblings and my folks to ask them if they wanted to share their recollections of May 4, 1970 after 50 orbits around the sun.
My sister Sally was 5 years old at the time. When asked if she had any memories she said, “No. I don’t.” She is the manager of Beckwith Orchards.
My brother Mark, a third grader, remembers, “Something wasn’t right and we had to leave.”
Schools were dismissed early. “I remember the bus ride home a little bit.” He and his wife are both Kent State graduates. Mark is the victim’s service coordinator for the Summit County, Ohio Prosecutor’s Office.
My brother John, a 10-year-old, also remembers being sent home early. “All the school buses went north on State Route 43.” Some turned left towards town on a routine day, but not on this day. All buses turned right and away from Kent. He said that we watched reports on the “little yellow TV” at home. John is a territory manager for Corteva. His wife and sons are Kent State graduates.
My sister Cathy was a junior at Kent Roosevelt High School. She remembers “getting out of school early” and that it was “very scary.” She is a retired social worker and was a forensic interviewer for the Care Center at Children’s Hospital in Akron, Ohio.
My sister Karen was a sophomore at the University of Kentucky. There had been demonstrations and sit-ins against the Vietnam War in Lexington. “It was happening everywhere.” She smelled tear gas. She had rifles aimed in her direction while in front of the Lexington Theological Seminary. She figured, “I was raised Methodist,” so if this was it, what better place than in front of a seminary? She felt it was “horrifying” and “unbelievable.”
The next day she felt “ashamed” that anything like could happen. She has no memory of how she got back home to northeast Ohio after the University of Kentucky closed. Her good friend Sarah was a student at Kent State and was in an English class with slain honors college student Allison Krause. Karen is the chair of the Department of Political Science at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio.
My brother Jeff was a high school senior at the University School. He had completed his German class at Satterfield Hall on the Kent State campus and was walking over to the college student union for lunch before returning to his high school. He walked past the charred debris of the ROTC Building that had been burned down the previous weekend. He was not an eyewitness to the shootings. He did hear the shots and the screaming. “I’m not getting lunch. I’m getting the hell out of here.” He was on lockdown for an hour and a half and then students were told to go “straight home” and to “take Summit Street, not Lincoln Street.” He recalls “mammoth traffic jams.” The campus was closed and students were ordered to leave “yet the roads into Kent were blocked,” some with “personal carriers at the intersections.” Jeff is retired. He was an academic administrator at the Beckman Laser Institute at the University of California-Irvine.
My mom told me, “I don’t remember much.” She does remember school being dismissed early.
My dad was in Columbus, Ohio on a business trip for Dow Chemical. He was at a meeting of the Ohio Pesticide Institute waiting for the Director of Agriculture for the State of Ohio to arrive. “I was amazed he was so late.” There was a reason. When he did finally get there he said there had been a shooting at Kent State and that two guardsmen and two students had been killed. I delivered the Record-Courier newspaper with that same Dewey Defeats Truman headline as early reports had it wrong. My dad packed his briefcase. “I have children in four different schools in Kent and there is nothing for me to contribute to this meeting.” He drove north listening to the radio reports. When he got to the outskirts of town he was met by patrolmen. “I live at Twin Lakes.” They swung the barricade over and let my dad pass.
I was in ninth grade at Davey Junior High School. I was in my class after lunch, woodshop with Mister Griggy, when I heard about it. Like all of the other stories, I remember getting dismissed early. I hitched a ride home with Tom Peck. His mother picked us in the family truck, a water well drilling rig. We rode in the bed of the truck and Mrs. Peck snuck the back way, Hudson Road to Ravenna Road.
What every story from my family contained was getting out of school early. Then there were the stories of our neighbors. As my dad explained, “We were surrounded by Kent State professors.” Living directly behind us was Harvey Salberg of the Journalism Department. He was a Holocaust survivor. On my newspaper route was Coach Doug Raymond who led the Golden Flashes in track and cross-country and Jim Bob Stevenson of the Theatre Department.
Seymor Baron was a psychology professor. Dr. and Mrs. Baron had a son David and a daughter Julie; both are physicians today. My brother John and I played a bunch of sandlot baseball with David and Julie with a liberal use of ghost runners with our two on two games. John went backpacking out West with the Barons and attended David’s bar mitzvah. One time a perfectly dropped water balloon from an overhanging limb of a sugar maple tree at Pat Carpenter’s house on Westlake Boulevard burst right on Julie’s head as she rode on her bicycle underneath our hidden nest. I won’t write about what she said to us.
Glen Frank was a geology professor. He was so esteemed that everyone called him Dr. Frank, even if he didn’t have the diploma. I was friends with his youngest of three children, Ronnie. The first time that I ever gazed at a night sky through a telescope was when Ronnie set his tripod up and showed me the moon and some of the planets and stars. The first time I ever slept outside under the stars was in Frank’s backyard. Their house was close enough to our house that I caught the school bus for kindergarten in their yard.
Sy Baron and Glen Frank were faculty marshals at Kent State on May 4, 1970.
After the shooting stopped these two men spoke.
Dr. Baron spoke to the National Guard Commander Robert H. Canterbury, “Now listen, you’ve got to stop this. This is turning into a slaughter. Well, you seem to be unmoved by it. It’s a terrible thing; these are college kids. Listen, and I was in the military. I know about this killing stuff.”
Dr. Frank, a former Marine, pleaded with the students, “I don’t care whether you have never listened to anyone in your lives; I am begging you right now. If you don’t disperse right now they are going to move in and could only be a slaughter. Would you listen to me please?”
When I spoke with my older brother Jeff from California he admitted, “I was having a bad time with this earlier in the day.” He said on that fateful day five decades ago, “Mom freaked out.”
My mom and my sister Cathy said they didn’t remember much. I am not Sigmund Freud but they were trying to be polite and not flat-out say “I don’t want to talk about it.”
My sister Karen was willing to share and said she would try not to cry. She did both.
My dad said he was “pretty good friends” with Seymor Baron. So three days after the shootings, he walked over to the Baron house on Birkner Drive. “There was a little garden near the pond, a triangular layered patch. He was weeding it.”
“Sy, how are you doing?”
“Charlie,” he replied, “if I could not get my hands in the dirt, I would be completely insane.”
