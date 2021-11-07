Q. We read about the global warming crisis and wonder what we can do to help sustain our environment for future generations. The more I read, the more concerned I become and some of the TED talks about what we can do seem overwhelming. The push toward renewable energy seems far fetched and it seems that what we are doing is but a drop in the bucket to achieving that metric of less than 2% increase in warming that is caused by deterioration of the ozone by carbon emissions. I have read that residential housing is contributinf 10% to the carbon footprint. Is this possible? How can we help reduce that impact? — Alan, a fan of your column
A. Yes, the more you read and research the more you realize how critical a fundamental change is going to be required to even come close to slowing the deterioration of our protective ozone layer thus reducing the effects of environmental change.
These changes have occurred over years of wasteful use of natural resources but also the abuse of natural environments. As our populations grow, so will our need for sustainable housing.
Saying we don’t want to build anymore will create bigger housing problems — where will our children and their families live?
Since my college days when the oil embargo was in full swing to today, sustainability has been a real part of our thinking but there have been years where people really didn’t care.
Today some seem to be taking notice. Ignoring these problems or saying it’s just natural environment is sticking your head in the sand.
We as Americans are the richest and the most fortunate but we seem to be naive compared to the underdeveloped nations of the world where these issues are front and center.
What are the basics: conservation, recycling and conservative use of natural resources? There is a big movement toward renewable energy like solar and wind and slowly they will make a difference. Renewable forms of electric generation include solar and wind farms along with tidal generators. Actions like these help preserve the future of our children and grandchildren.
Yes, it can start in each of our homes and cars. Conservation is key. Adding additional insulation, better air sealing in our homes for more efficiency and using renewable products in our homes are just a start.
