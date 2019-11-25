This week, the basketball schedule ramps up with the boys getting underway. This isn’t only just a special week because we get more basketball, but there will be a lot of you feasting on some of my animal brethren. I’m just glad it’s not a tradition to eat beef on Thanksgiving. Gobble, gobble.
Here’s my weekly power rankings with the boys joining them for the first time.
Girls No. 1 Angola
Record: 3-2, 2-0 NECC
Last week: 1
The Hornets picked up two Northeast Corner Conference wins, and both of them came against teams in my power rankings. Both results were by double digits.
Angola still needs to be more efficient shooting the ball, but it’s almost right where it needs to be defensively.
No. 2 Garrett
Record: 4-0
Last week: 2
More and more people are talking about the Railroaders, and they should be. They’re off to their first 4-0 start since 2013-14, when they went undefeated in the regular season and won a sectional title. Garrett opens conference play tonight at Angola, which means it’s No. 1 versus No. 2 in my power rankings. A win for the Railroaders would go a long way in them taking over the top spot from the Hornets.
No. 3 Central Noble
Record: 4-1, 2-0 NECC
Last week: 4
This feels like the Cougar team we expected before the season. The opening loss to Bishop Luers will feel more like an outlier as the season goes on. Bridgette Gray and Lydia Andrews led the way in a pair of wins this past week with the help of freshman Madi Vice, who led Central Noble in scoring in the win over DeKalb on Saturday.
No. 4 West Noble
Record: 2-3, 0-1 NECC
Last week: 3
The Chargers only had one game last week, and they didn’t look particularly good in the loss to Angola. They shot 25 percent from the field and rushed a lot of shots. West Noble showed fight throughout the game. But like the Hornets, the Chargers will need to knock down more shots to win games.
No. 5 Eastside
Record: 4-1, 1-1 NECC
Last week: 5
The Blazers showed they can hang with Angola for at least three quarters but are still not quite on the same level. They could get there by the end of the season. Eastside is off this week before starting a difficult December.
Others considered: Lakewood Park, Churubusco.
Boys No. 1 Westview
2018-19 record: 25-6, 11-0 NECC
The Warriors take the top spot in my initial boys power rankings. They return the best player in the area in Charlie Yoder. While a lot of the focus will be on him, there’s plenty of other talented Westview players who gained varsity experience last season, including Drew Litwiller and Mason Yoder.
No. 2 Prairie Heights
2018-19 record: 20-6, 8-3 NECC
The best story of the 2018-19 season was the Prairie Heights boys basketball team, winning a program-record 20 games. The expectations are even higher for the Panthers this season with the return of Elijah Malone, Mike Perkins and Brandon Christlieb. Malone, a double-double machine, will be a force to be reckoned with in the paint all season, and Perkins and Christlieb are threats from outside as they both shot better than 40 percent last season.
No. 3 Churubusco
2018-19 record: 12-12, 4-7 NECC
Now you may be thinking how can a team that was .500 last season be as high as No. 3 in my power rankings? Well, this team has the potential to be the best team in the area. The Eagles have three players who are 6-foot-4 or taller. Hunter Perlich, Tim Knepple and Landen Jordan all transferred in and will be a lording around the rim all season. Oh, and Jackson Paul returns and is pretty darn good. He led the team last season with 17.9 points per game.
No. 4 Central Noble
2018-19 record: 15-8, 9-2 NECC
The Cougars finished second in the NECC last season. They led the conference in scoring last season but will need to match that effort on the defensive end to have another successful season. With talented players such as Connor Essegian, Lucas Deck and Sawyer Yoder, Central Noble will be tough to stop.
No. 5 Angola
2018-19 record: 20-6, 8-3 NECC
The Hornets could make a case to be higher in my rankings, and they’ll have their chances.
They bring back a lot of talented players from last season’s team that won a Class 3A sectional title. Dyer Ball leads the way for Angola and will shoulder a lot of responsibilities on both ends of the floor this season. Joel Knox improved his game last season and will be another reliable option.
Others considered: East Noble, Eastside, West Noble, Lakewood Park.
Games of the week
Last week: 3-0
Overall: 5-1
Garrett girls at Angola, today
How could this not be one of my games of the week? It’s No. 1 versus No. 2.
Garrett has shown the ability defensively to take away a team’s best player. For Angola, that’s Hanna Knoll. Can the Railroaders handle what should be a good crowd tonight and not get flustered when something bad happens? I think they can fight through it and keep the game close, but the Hornets are just a notch better. Hannah picks Angola.
Westview boys at Northridge, Saturday
If you’re looking for a good boys game in the opening week of the season to go out and see, it’s this one. The Warriors open with a good Raider team that went 19-9 last season. Westview won by 15 points last season. Hannah picks Westview.
