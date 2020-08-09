This is the story about a member of my family.
Because, as anyone who owns or has owned a pet already knows, the pets we take into our lives and our hearts become more than just animals. They become our children, siblings, just as important and as loved as any other human member of the household.
And while this is a story about my dog, Chase, who we had to put to sleep on July 31 after he was diagnosed with and degrading from an aggressive cancer, I want you to think about all the special moments with your pets, both alive or passed, and remember how they changed your life.
This is his story, our story, but I know every pet owner out there has similar experiences in their lives.
Our story starts on June 8, 2012, a Friday afternoon:
Ashley was off work and I was home in the afternoon since I had to go back to work the night shift at the paper that night. Sitting around the house, bored, I suggested we take a ride down to the humane society, just to look at the dogs.
Our landlord had said no pets in the three-bedroom house we were renting, so technically we couldn’t have a dog there anyway.
We might have left that day empty-handed. After browsing the first several cages of adult dogs of various ages, no one was jumping out at us. Ashley was lagging a little behind when I came upon one cage to my left filled with some smaller dogs.
And then a little white fluff ball came bounding in through the doggie door from the outside run.
It was pretty clear from the moment we first saw him that we were bringing that puppy home with us that afternoon.
On the way out of the humane society, we took pictures with our new dog. He was so small that Ashley held him in her lap as we made the trip home. He was only about eight weeks old and was kind of nervous about riding in the car. (That period of his life didn’t last very long, though, as, like most dogs, car rides became one of his favorite activities.)
We renamed him from his shelter name, picking Chase, after Dr. Robert Chase from the Fox medical drama “House,” which was one of my favorite shows on TV at the time. (Because Dr. Chase was the handsome doctor and our Chase was the handsomest dog ever.)
We brought him home. He played out in the backyard with my wife while I ran to the store to buy some supplies. When I got back, we sat on the kitchen floor and played some toys with him.
One of our first memories is from that day, where Chase bounded off toward the bedroom for a minute and when I went to follow him, he was already peeing on the carpet near my computer desk.
I strong-armed my landlord into letting us keep Chase by threatening to move out and that’s how our dog became part of our family. We set his birthday as April 1 (because we both hate April Fool’s Day), even though he probably was a little younger than that.
As a puppy, we had his cage in the kitchen near our bedroom. In order to keep him from crying over night, I used to sit on the floor in front of his cage until he fell asleep, then I’d quietly close the door and creep off to bed.
I’d get up sometimes a couple times per night (he was having stomach troubles from worms when we first got him) and take him outside. Even as a little puppy, he never once peed or pooped in his crate.
As a puppy, he was an escape artist extraordinaire, constantly managing to break out of living room where we tried to keep him boxed in while we were watching TV. He once — and only once — ate my pork chop off my plate when I had walked back to the kitchen to get something. When he got bigger, he’d get a running start and jump up onto and then over the back of the couch to escape.
He liked to go behind our dining room table to poop on the carpet and when he’d get in trouble he’d run underneath the table so that it was harder for me to get to him. I remember yelling out numerous times that I was going to take an axe to that table so he couldn’t go behind it any more.
We’d go on frequent walks around the neighborhood. Go on car rides to pick up take out. Travel to Portland’s bark park so he could run around outside in their fenced-in enclosure.
He went through that awkward teenage stage where he went from cute, fluffy puppy to tall and thin with long legs.
One of our most common nicknames for him was “Poops,” because we joked that he liked to poop in exotic places. Whenever we took him somewhere new, that was the first thing he had to do.
By the end of 2012, we were moving to Greenwood, Indiana. On moving day, Chase ran out the back door while were were carrying boxes in and out. But he had become so used to going out back on his line that he didn’t even realize he wasn’t chained. He went right to the perimeter where his line would reach and then stopped, where we were able to grab him before he ran into the street.
Our two-bedroom apartment in Greenwood was smaller than our rented house in Portland. The second bedroom, which had the guest bed and a bunch of other stuff we had stored with nowhere else to put it was officially dubbed “Chase’s room,” because we had set up his cage with his dog bed in there.
He still liked going for walks around our apartment complex — and frequently helped as bait to catch other loose dogs when they got out — and we paid for a city membership to their bark park near the house, which was football-field sized with trees and benches and tables and, usually, other dogs for him to play with.
Chase never really liked water, except for the one time that he went splish splashing into the pond with some girl dog that he met in the bark park that day and who he never saw again after that one time.
In our apartment he’d spend his days lazing on the couch or our recliner, and when he’d get riled up he’d run a slalom course from our bed in our bedroom, out the door, through the hallway, into the living room, bounce off the recliner and then come back in a zig-zag sprint.
He’d get behind the recliner, which sat in the corner, and lay back there, in what afterward became known as “Chase’s fort.”
He came with us in March 2015 when we drove back to St. John when my mom was in her last days dying from lung cancer. As we got stuck in a 100-car pileup on I-65 in the fog, with traffic at a literal standstill for hours, Chase got to go No. 2 in the median on the interstate, perhaps the most exotic and unusual place he ever popped a squat in his life.
In May 2015, we moved again to Fort Wayne so I could start my job here at The News Sun. Leaving our apartment in Greenwood, my car was packed to the ceiling with stuff from our house, but I carved out just enough of a place for Chase to sit in the back seat as we made the two-hour trip to our new home.
In our apartment in Fort Wayne, we didn’t have much of a yard behind our place, so we would take Chase out to a hill next to our building, which he claimed as his own. From Chase’s Hill, you could get a good look at the surrounding neighborhood and look up to see all the stars at night.
Aside from walks around the complex when it was nice out, we’d participate in the K-9 Klassic fundraising walk every year at St. Francis University and I know Chase looked forward to it every year, getting to see more dogs at one time than any other point during the year before getting to go on a long, satisfying walk.
In 2016, as we started house hunting in Fort Wayne, one of the top priorities for our place was a nice back yard that was fenced in so that Chase would have a place of his own. After looking around for a few weeks, we ended up finding that place.
The first day we got the keys to our new house, we brought Chase over to check out the empty place. The first time we popped that back door open and let him out, he looked around — went No. 2, of course — and then broke out in a sprint, running zoomies back and forth across the yard.
It was like he recognized that, after living in three places, this was finally his.
Around our neighborhood, he met his girlfriend Sansa the Husky on the next block. He’d pee on just about every mailbox while out on walks. He’d charge at the numerous rabbits all over our block in the spring and summer.
He started an intense rivalry with Jerk Squirrel that lives in our tree in the back yard. On Thanksgiving 2017, he got the closest he ever got to getting him as the squirrel made a desperate leap from the fence to the tree trunk, just missing Chase’s jaws by a few inches.
He’d charm girls in drive-thru lanes all over the city with his smile. He’d get whipped cream, ice cream cups, he even charmed a Jimmy John’s girl into giving him like four slices of bacon once.
At our house, he’d spend evenings in his fort behind the recliner in the living room. Every night after coming in from outside, he’d rush upstairs and lay on his bed at the foot of our bed to wait for his bedtime Milk Bone.
In January 2019, when Luke was born, Chase adopted the role of big brother easily. Although cautious at first, it wasn’t long before Chase was over licking baby Luke’s head and even getting down and playing on the floor with Luke, sharing toys or barking and running around in circles to the baby’s delight.
As Luke got older and started walking, they became partners in crime. Luke would go into the cabinet in the kitchen and get into the box of Milk Bones. We caught them red-handed, Luke handing off bones to Chase and then going back for more.
After we moved that box, then Luke would go get the bags of dog treats and then rush those in to the family room to give to me, so that I could open it up and he could get treats out to give to Chase.
Over time, Chase would usually leave his bed in our room over night and go into Luke’s room, hopping up on the guest bed and sleeping in his room where he could keep an eye on the baby overnight.
And, of course, with Luke and a stroller, the amount of walks around the neighborhood skyrocketed to Chase’s delight.
In April this year, when Chase turned 8, I started jokingly calling him “Geezer Dog,” as he had almost certainly crossed the halfway point of his life.
At his vet checkup this spring, the doctor said that Chase still looked great — right weight, good teeth, no noticeable issues anywhere.
We had no idea that wasn’t actually the case.
By July, Chase started acting weird.
He wasn’t eating food that Luke was dropping on the floor. He was lethargic. He started dogging it on walks, falling behind instead of what he usually did — rush forward to as far as his line would go, stop to sniff stuff until he fell behind and and I had to tug him along and then repeat.
We took him to the vet, wondering if maybe he was sick. They ran a blood test, which showed high calcium levels, often associated with cancer. As the vet investigated a little more, she found a sizable tumor.
By then, Chase had already lost 5-10 pounds and was doing little but lazing around the house. While we were waiting for an appointment with a vet surgeon to check him out, he had completely stopped eating on his own. I had to feed him baby food via a squeeze bottle just to try to keep him going.
On his consult and more testing, the vet found that it was likely his cancer had already spread and that surgery probably wasn’t an option. His days were numbered.
Ashley and I spent the week of July 27 in depressed haze. On Monday, we had talked and decided that we would take Chase in to be put to sleep on Friday afternoon, so we could have the weekend to mourn.
That week was miserable. Aside from dealing daily with the realization that they would be our last days with Chase, his condition continued to decline. His mouth was crusted over with baby food that leaked out of his mouth while feeding him. He had no energy. By the end of the week, I was having to pick him up to get him to go outside to pee and to bring him back inside.
By mid-week, he wasn’t able to go up the stairs, so we moved his bed downstairs.
Ever the doofus, Chase chose to spend those last few nights laying on the floor, next to his bed, instead of resting on the comfy cushion.
I was legitimately concerned that one morning I would wake up or come home from work at the end of the day and find him gone in the living room. Thankfully, he held in there.
On July 31, Chase’s last day, I took the entire day off work. I wanted to make sure that I could spend as much time with him as possible.
Before I took Luke to daycare, I made sure he said bye bye and gave Chase some last pets, knowing that the dog would be gone by the time we had to pick him up later in the day. Luke’s too young and I know when he gets older he probably won’t remember Chase except through pictures and stories.
In the morning when I let Chase out, he went and laid down under our pool deck, pointing east. Although he often laid under there, I wondered if, in some way, he knew, and that he wanted to take in the sight of one more sunrise.
Since he wasn’t eating, I couldn’t spoil him with delicious foods he normally wouldn’t get to eat, as I had always planned I might do during his last days on Earth. And with no energy, there was little that Chase was able and willing to do.
But I knew there was one last thing I could do. In the morning I went to Walmart and bought a wagon, came home, assembled it, put one of Chase’s cushions in, then lifted him up and set him inside.
We were going to go for one last walk.
I must have looked like a lunatic, walking around my neighborhood pulling a wagon with a dog sitting in the back, at times walking down the block with tears streaming down my cheeks. Thankfully, it was mid-afternoon, so most people weren’t home.
We went around the block, passed by Sansa’s house and said goodbye, turned around and came back.
The entire time, Chase had his head resting on the edge of the wagon, looking out to the side. To me, he looked happy, like he was enjoying the walk even if he couldn’t do his usual peeing, sniffing and walking himself.
When we got back, I parked the wagon in the garage so that he could look out at the street. Chase and I sat in the garage, just watching the world go by for about an hour before I let him out back in the yard once more before Ashley got him.
We took him out in the wagon once more on an abbreviated walk, so that Ashley could have the experience of going on one last walk with our dog too.
Then we took him over to the vet hospital.
I don’t remember how long we sat in the room with Chase. They had a nice love seat in there, so Chase was able to lay down and be comfortable. We gave him lots of pets and told him how much he had meant to us over the years. We’d never forget him.
The doctor came in. He pushed the euthanasia drugs into the IV. We sat there, holding Chase and petting him until his last moment. He went so fast, faster than either of us expected as we had never been there to have a dog put to sleep before.
He clenched his eyes closed when the drugs hit. He looked so peaceful and asleep, the same way he looked when he was a little puppy snoozing hard on his cushion in our place in Portland, where he’ll snuggle with his toys while napping.
After Chase was gone, the last thing I did was take off his collar.
Whenever you’d take Chase’s collar off, either to give him a bath or if I was just messing with him, he’d actively go after it, trying to bite it back out of my hand. He’d eventually get it, then run off, shaking it in his mouth and lay there and protect it until I came to put it back around his neck.
Ashley and I always agreed that Chase was so protective of his collar because it was his symbol that he was a Garbacz and part of our family. And when you took it off, it was like he was just some dog.
So when we had Chase put to sleep, I wanted to make sure that I wouldn’t take his collar off until after he was gone. I wanted him to go across the Rainbow Bridge knowing that, to the last minute, he was part of our family.
And, in the end, looking back on more than eight years of life with Chase, that’s the place I always end up. Yeah, he was a dog, but he was always more than a dog.
He was our dog, the first dog Ashley and I got together, our practice child, our friend, our companion, our son. He was as much a part of our household as Ashley or Luke or me.
We made years of memories together, just a fraction of which I’ve been able to share with you here. He was there with us every day. His love for us was unconditional. And from the shelter to our house, we spent every day making sure we could give him the best life possible.
It’s been more than a week and Ashley and I are still adjusting to a house without our puppy. We commented that the back yard at our house seems kind of pointless without Chase. When I come home from work, Luke comes rushing up to me, but it’s different without Chase right next to him vying for the first bit of attention when I get in the door. His fort is empty, there’s no one to watch Luke when he sleeps and strolls around the neighborhood are just weird without the leash in my hand.
We’re mourning, the same we’d mourn any human we had known, loved and lost.
Someday, we’ll adopt another dog. We know Chase would want to us to give another neglected dog the kind of life that we were able to give to him. And, I know, some day, we’ll go through the same thing with our second dog. It will never get easier.
And while we’re sad now, I always end up in the same place.
While July was a bad month, while July 31, 2020, was a horrible day, and while this month has been depressing at best, all of those bad days combined can’t overwhelm the eight years of great days that we had with Chase.
We’ll never forget that, never lose that. He was part of our family. We loved him.
He changed our lives for the better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.