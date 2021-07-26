What if this pandemic had looked a little bit different than it does?
I wonder, often, how people's behavior or attitudes might be different.
Here we have a disease, COVID-19, that has picked off more than 600,000 Americans. We have a highly effective vaccine that was developed in record time with much credit deserved to the Trump administration for cutting red tape to make it happen, and yet there's a daily battle waging having to convince people that getting sick — regardless of how negligible you think that illness might be — is bad.
The biggest problem is that there's a segment of the population that simply doesn't think COVID-19 is anything to get worked up about. They (wrongly, I'd argue) perceive it as little threat. Or, at least, they perceive it as little threat to them and who cares about everyone or anyone else?
But I wonder sometimes, how things might have been different if the situation were just slightly altered in some way? If you tweak the input variables just a little bit, the output behavior would almost certainly change.
• What if President Trump had acted presidential?
"My fellow Americans, we're faced with a new challenge, a new threat to our health and well-being. We place our full trust in our doctors and public health officials as we aim to quickly develop treatments and a possible cure for this new virus sweeping our nation." Etc., etc., etc., boring but professional speech.
Presidents are, in some ways, big cheerleaders. They set a tone for the nation and its people. President Trump's public tone could basically boil down to paranoia, "Eh, no big deal," even after he got it and had to be hospitalized because of it.
The president, at the time, helped galvanize the anti-mask movement, stood stalwart behind flim-flam treatments and pseudoscience and regularly contradicted and undermined health professional who actually know something about infectious diseases and public health.
If Trump had said early and consistently, for example, "Wear a mask, it can help you and others," it's not to say everyone would have without complaint, but you could almost guarantee more would have followed their marching orders. How might that have changed the course of the pandemic?
• What if the virus was slightly deadlier, or deadlier to a different demographic?
COVID-19 mostly kills off the elderly. Overall the known-case death rate of the virus has settled both in Indiana and nationally at about 1.78%. That being said, those odds are not equal across the board. A 20-something has a fractional chance of dying, while a person 80-plus would have worse than 1-in-5 odds of biting the bullet.
Would people's attitudes be different if the death rate was more like 5% overall?
Or what if, like the Spanish flu pandemic of 1917, it killed a larger proportion of kids? If the death rate among kids was 2% instead of 0.02%, how different would everyone react about public health restrictions, vaccines, etc.?
If our hospital morgues and cemeteries were being filled up with kindergartners instead of grandmas, would 50% of Hoosier adults still be refusing a vaccine to stop it?
• What if COVID-19 had slightly different symptoms?
If you get a mild case of COVID-19, you're likely to experience cold- or flu-like symptoms. If you're lucky not to get seriously ill and have major respiratory problems, you're probably not too worse off than your average illness.
But would people take it more seriously if it had slightly more inconvenient (but equally generally non-fatal) symptoms?
I think about varicella, commonly known as chickenpox. Chickenpox is less deadly than COVID-19. But it's more annoying and more unseemly than COVID.
If you walk through the grocery with the sniffles, no one probably pays you mind. But if you walked in with red, itchy blisters all over, people probably would keep their distance from you and call the plague doctor.
I doubt anyone vehemently argued with quarantines when there were outbreaks of chickenpox in the school, despite the fact there was basically a near-0% mortality rate from that virus.
If instead of runny nose you had three days of diarrhea as a common symptom of COVID, for example, would people be as nonchalant about getting it?
• What if COVID-19 has some unknown, long-term effect?
Anti-vaxxers will claim they don't want a vaccine because it's "experimental" and "no one can known the long-term effects."
The question they routinely ignore when spouting that, however, is, what are the long-term effects of getting sick with COVID-19?
Going back to varicella as an example, we know that people who had chickenpox are more likely to develop shingles, a condition causing painful skin lesions, as an adult.
Getting chickenpox allows the virus to lay dormant in nerve cells, perhaps later becoming reactivated. Getting vaccinated against chickenpox, however, prevents illness without letting the virus in to sleep in your system to adulthood.
We already know there are some "long haulers" who suffer lingering systems even months after clearing a COVID-19 infection. What if we discover five or 10 years down the road that having been infected with COVID-19 might have some latent impact on your lungs or heart or other organ system?
Or perhaps open the door to make you more susceptible to some other type of disease in the future, that might be preventable by immunization as opposed to natural infection?
