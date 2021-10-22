Chelsey was talking with her daughters, Paisley, 9, and Penny, 7, about Paisley’s Girl Scout event which was going to be the next day. Chelsey told Paisley “And you will get to see bison and elk!” Penny overheard the conversation and asked, “Who is Bison and Elk?” — Karla Hart (grandmother of Paisley and Penny) of Kendallville
Here is another story from Karla. They were going around the table saying what they are thankful for and Penny said, “I’m thankful for the dogs and our family.” Paisley said, “I agree,” and so did their mother, Chelsey. Eric, the father, said he “is thankful our family managed to not get COVID so far.” Penny said, “I’m not very thankful for the cat!”
+++
Phillip, 3, is very confident. While showing his grandmother, Vi, the airplane on his T-shirt, he looked at Vi very seriously and said, “Did you know that I am very good at flying airplanes?” Vi said, “Flying airplanes?!” “Yes, very good!” he said firmly. He was not to be dissuaded. Vi didn’t know what to say. “You don’t argue with 3-year-olds when they are confident they can fly planes,” she said. Supporting note from great-aunt Grace: Flights of imagination are almost always a lot of fun! — Vi Wysong of Wawaka
+++
Oliver, 3, with his mother, Catherine’s help, often sends short audio messages to his cousins. Oliver lives in Chile and his message to his cousin Jane, 10, who was preparing to fly from the U.S. back to Norway was, “Enjoy your float!” Then you hear Catherine correcting him, saying, “No, Oliver, it’s enjoy your flight!” But Oliver was adamant. “Enjoy your float!” he said again! Not exactly what you want to hear when you are preparing to fly over the Atlantic — but probably he was envisioning the plane floating through the clouds — not floating on the waves. Anyway, he was firm about ”enjoy the float!” Jane and her mother, Dorothy, did, indeed, have a smooth flight back to Bergen.
+++
Priscilla, 5, was reading with her mother one of the Clifford books about Clifford’s first day of snow. In the illustrations the kids have earmuffs on. Priscilla asked, “What is that?” Her mother, Catherine, said, “Those are earmuffs to keep your ears warm ... I don’t have any of those.” But Priscilla replied, “No, Mommy, of course you have earmuffs ... they are black.” Priscilla was convinced that Catherine was teasing that she doesn’t have earmuffs. But then Catherine figured out that Priscilla was referring to Catherine’s big, black earphones that are noise canceling. “To be honest they do look like earmuffs!” Catherine said. — Catherine of Santiago, Chile
+++
Please send more stories! When you and your family share your stories and photos through this column, you brighten the lives of many people. Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755 and share this column with others. You can also submit stories at funnykids.com and read past stories there, too. Thank you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.