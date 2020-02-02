Live in a house for 45 years, and you can accumulate a lot of stuff.
Especially if three sons moved out and left their things behind.
It’s even worse if you’re still hoarding souvenirs from your own childhood.
We didn’t make it a formal new year’s resolution, but Betsy and I devoted January to purging part of the astounding volume of junk that took over our sons’ bedrooms in the decades since they departed.
All that stuff must have been reproducing in the upstairs rooms, left unchaperoned, because five people used to fit in this house, but there’s no way it could happen now.
The main problem seems to be nostalgia. Being smarter than their parents, our sons recognized the folly of trying to drag their boyhoods with them into adulthood. Their parents cling to memories by keeping the kids’ old trophies and sports jerseys.
Trying to get rid of memorabilia becomes a slow process when you stop to look at it again — or, in some cases, for the first time.
Two weekends ago, Betsy handed me a shoebox stuffed with envelopes to evaluate before pitching it out.
“I think it’s bank statements,” she advised.
Careful inspection found it was, in fact, filled with dozens of love letters to son No. 2 from an assortment of teenage girls.
Without opening them, I noticed that most of the letters lacked postage stamps, suggesting they were delivered inside his high school’s halls.
However, an impressive number came by mail from an address in Georgia, as the consequence of sending our son to summer camp. His early attraction to Southern girls explains why he’s now married to a woman with a sugary Peach State accent and makes his home east of Atlanta.
Informed that we had uncovered those relics of his romantic past, son No. 2 decided it would be a good idea to recycle them.
A week later, he called back to say his wife thought it would be a laugh riot to read the letters, but it was too late. She’ll have to use her imagination.
Son No. 3 left no love letters behind, but Betsy saved considerable evidence of his uneven academic career. Somehow, we came into possession of an entire 10th-grade ISTEP+ achievement test — its questions, his answers and all — which might be some sort of federal crime.
His test results, with several categories in the 99th percentile, reminded us that No. 3 really is a smart kid, no matter what his brothers say. Betsy also preserved his middle school report cards, which show that he tried hard to keep his intelligence a secret from his teachers.
I seem to have held onto a full set of my own report cards, too. I had plenty of room, since my high school love notes take up no space at all.
It also turns out that despite making a living as a writer, I suffer writer’s block when declaring affection for my spouse.
Betsy appears to have saved every card and letter she ever received. To my embarrassment, all the messages I wrote inside her birthday and Valentine’s cards wouldn’t take up half of this column. When it comes to romance, I’m barely more eloquent than a caveman.
Other people can fill page after page describing my wife’s fine qualities. They include her sons, friends, younger women she has mentored, but fortunately no boyfriends — unless those letters are in another box.
Just like my collection of high school love letters, the cards and notes people have written appreciating my attributes would fit in a contact lens case.
If I wasn’t already aware of how lucky I am to be married to Betsy, I should be now, after sorting through dozens of messages praising her as a great mother, mentor and friend.
If I expect to stick around this good woman any longer, maybe I should learn to express myself in writing. Or maybe she’s just too marvelous for words.
Dave Kurtz is the executive editor of KPC Media Group newspapers. He may be reached at dkurtz@kpc media.com.
