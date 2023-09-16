Benjamin Franklin was a key figure in the revolutions that took place in thought, society, natural philosophy (science), and politics in the Western world in the 18th century. After a very successful career in printing, he was able to retire at the age of 42 to pursue his scientific interests. He was elected a member of the Royal Society in England and an Associe’ Etranger of the French Academy. Franklin founded the Philadelphia library, helped start a hospital, and was instrumental in establishing the foundation for what would become the University of Pennsylvania. He was a lobbyist for the colonies in England and was an American representative in France, signing the peace treaty with England. He received a D.C.L. from Oxford and several other honorary degrees.
When Franklin was young, he set himself the task of acquiring 12 virtues. He developed a method whereby he would work on them one at a time. A friend of his suggested that he should add an additional virtue: humility. In his autobiography he describes how he put humility into practice.
“I made it a rule to forbear all direct contradiction to the sentiments of others, and all positive assertion of my own. I even forbid myself agreeably to the old laws of our Junto, the use of every word expression in that language that imported a fix’d opinion, such as ‘certainly,’ ‘undoubtedly,’ etc., and I adopted, instead of them, ‘I conceive,’ ‘I apprehend,’ or ‘I imagine’ a thing to be so or so; or ‘so appears to me at present.’ When another asserted something that I thought an error, I deny’d myself the pleasure of contradicting him abruptly, and of showing immediately some absurdity in his proposition; and in answering I began by observing that in certain cases or circumstances his opinion would be right, but in the present case there ‘appear’d’ or ‘seem’d’ to me some difference, etc. I soon found the advantage of this change in my manner; the conversations I engag’d my opinions procur’d them a readier reception and less contradiction; I had less mortification when I was found to be in the wrong, and I more easily prevail’d with others to give up their mistakes and join with me when I happened to be in the right.” (His Autobiography, Harvard Classics, Volume #1, p. 87)
Franklin’s approach finds support in the Book of Proverbs. “A soft answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger. The tongue of the wise dispenses knowledge, but the mouths of fools pour out folly (Proverbs 15:1-2).” “Rash words are like sward thrusts, but the tongue of the wise brings healing (Proverbs 12:18).” “Those who guard their mouths preserve their lives; those who open wide their lips come to ruin (Proverbs 13:3).” “The mind of the wise makes their speck judicious, and adds persuasiveness to their lips. Pleasant words are like a honeycomb, sweetness to the soul and health to the body (Proverbs 16:23-24).” Each of these texts is intended to help improve the quality of public discourse.
By following this method Franklin was able to carry on healthy civil discourse in many different circumstances. The Junto club that he founded, gave him a forum where he could practice the art. His approach encouraged dialogue, not argument. Unfortunately, Benjamin realized that his natural inclinations were contrary to using this approach. Therefore, if he were to achieve it, he would have to work at it. And work at it he did. The world is a much better place because he did.
Given the state of public discourse today, it would seem that we need more Benjamin Franklins. While we can not force others to take this approach, we can put it into practice in our own lives. Since for most of us it does not come naturally, we need to be intentional about practicing it in our own lives.
