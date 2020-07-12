“In the same way, the Spirit helps us in our weakness. We do not know what we ought to pray for, but the Spirit himself intercedes for us through wordless groans. And he who searches our hearts knows the mind of the Spirit because the Spirit intercedes for God’s people in accordance with the will of God.” (Romans 8:26-27)
“Keep on loving one another as brothers and sisters. Do not forget to show hospitality to strangers, for by so doing some people have shown hospitality to angels without knowing it.” (Hebrews 13:1-2)
“A joyful heart makes a cheerful face, but when the heart is sad, the spirit is broken.” (Isaiah 61:1)
As I strolled along the pathway lined with soft moss and drank in the sweet scents of the honeysuckle, I saw the “Soul.” That Soul was sitting on a wooden bench, clutching something. I thought it looked like a book. The closer I came I could see it was a well-worn Bible.
There was a sense about this Soul that reminded me of myself and I so wanted to interact somehow, someway.
We so often see someone, who, we feel might be in some distress. Not very often do we take that step forward to reach out, to console.
Thinking back on the many “broken Souls,” I have met over the years, and being that “broken Soul” as well, brings me great pause to wonder why I, sometimes, did not listen to God’s nudging me to interact.
Can you remember the Soul who you noticed, once in a doctor’s office waiting room, looking so anxious? Someone did ... I saw it happen. A nurse stepped up to “God’s Plate” in the game of life and interceded to bring some peace to that broken Soul.
Can you remember the Soul that was walking in a snowstorm and you saw another Soul stop to give a ride, thus interceding for God in keeping one of His children safe?
Can you remember the Soul that wiped the brow of a child that was suffering from being overheated and once again, interceding for the safety of God’s children?
Can you remember the Soul suffering so greatly from the slings and arrows of grievous word being spoken and a Spirit stepped in to stop the pain?
The “Can you remember” list is unending. We often become such a broken Soul that we do not even know where to look in the Bible to try and find an answer to all our pain. Why does the Soul hurt so much; why is the Soul so weak; why is the Soul so “self-punishing?”
Could you be that nurse, teacher, carpenter, server, barber, beautician, dishwasher, janitor, the list is unending? We do not have to have degrees in something, to be a comforting Soul. We just have to believe that Jesus is our Savior and try to be as much like Him as we can!
Never be afraid to reach out to someone who is downtrodden. We absolutely must keep on loving each other as brothers and sisters. I do so believe that we do show hospitality to angels, being totally unaware of who they are. What a blessing we have when this happens!
We know when people look sad ... very hard these days without seeing the entire face, however, if you look deeply into the eyes of the folks you meet, yes, you can see the pain, sadness or joy.
Be ever so watchful, especially during this time of deep, deep turmoil brewing in our world and keep your eyes open with the love of God; the forgiveness you can give to someone; the reassurance of how loved they are by God; and how He can mend a broken Soul and allow that Soul to spread the SONshine into these darkened times.
I personally have had so many beautiful and loving people bring the Light into my life, simply because I am so very open; sometimes that makes me very vulnerable, however, I have been a broken Soul “mended” many times and God was always there.
We may be “mended” broken Souls due to life’s experiences, thus we must remember to always keep our Bibles close to us. It is a gift that brings hope, faith, love, and everlasting life to our broken Souls. And one day we will be reunited with God, Jesus, the Holy Spirit and all the saints in Heaven and what a glorious reunion that will be for all of us.
Please go forth on your journey in life being that Soul that offers the gifts God has given you to minister to your brothers and sisters.
May God bless you and your families and any animal companions you may have.
