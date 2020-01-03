Please read Acts 16:25–34
2020: a new year to start off a new decade after a very turbulent year in 2019.
It is safe to say that there is great deal that we want to leave behind from 2019: the division, the hatred, the finger-pointing and more. If we were to truly look at the events of last year with clear eyes and a heart that is open to receive criticism of its own, we would see that there were a great deal of things that we as believers could’ve worked better at. We had many opportunities to stop hatred and bitterness by not turning a blind eye towards the various situations that had taken place.
We, as believers, can show more love, grace and forgiveness in the same manner that our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ showed towards people during his time. And we could’ve also set the example of praisiGod and the storms of our lives, such as what is reflected in the passage found in Acts. Paul leaves us with a brilliant example of what we should do even in some of our darkest times. Let’s take a look.
In this particular passage, Paul is in jail — in chains and singing hymns. Let it be known that these jails were not anything like the jails that we have today; they were dark, damp, no bathroom and sometimes no beds. The food left a great deal to be desired and sometimes they were even denied that luxury. And yet, we see Paul singing praises unto God while being chained up.
An earthquake takes place and somehow releases all the chains from all of the prisoners and unlocks all of the cages in which they were placed. Jailers knew at that time that if even one prisoner were to have escaped, their lives would’ve been required of them. The jailer assumes that escaping prisoners were about ready to take their own lives.
Paul calls out to the jailer and assures him that all of the prisoners are still in their cells. This causes the jailer to continue talking with Paul; who would eventually bring the Good News to not only the jailer but his family and servants as well. Paul could’ve easily focused on his tribulation that he was going through by being placed in jail; however, he focused on praising God in the midst of the storm and by being faithful was able to bring others to the saving grace through Jesus Christ.
I want the ability to be able to do the same — to be able to praise God in the midst of my deepest darkest moment and to sing hymns unto him.
Too many people nowadays focus on the pain and strife of this world more so than being able to see the miracles and grace that is ever present due to the hand of God. People are choosing to focus on how many “Christians” are hypocritical and judgmental and not living out what they preach. They would much rather talk about this than the countless believers doing their very best to live out what God has placed on their hearts.
People love to look at “the fallen” — those believers who have made mistakes/poor judgments that have been exposed and be able to say “This is the reason why I do not believe.” It gives them a license to live any way that they wish to without having a conscience.
If people would choose to change focus to see more of the positive than the negative, there’d be more than enough evidence to prove that God is who he says he is, that Jesus Christ is indeed the son of God, that the Holy Spirit can and will lead us if we allow him to. They would be able to see that Christians are happier and able to handle tough situations better because of their faith in Christ.
In order to have a clearer focus in the year 2020, may I offer the following suggestions:
• Look at our own personal lives to see where we need improvement; not just in the physical, financial, mental and emotional — we need to see our spiritual life to see if there is a need that we are not meeting and try to meet that need.
• Pinpoint where our focus is as believers. Are we more focused on the trials and tribulations and boo-hooing because were more focused on the situation more than the solution; or can we focus more on the solution which lies beyond the situation?
• Like Paul, continually praise and worship in every situation that we are placed in: finding joy in being able to worship God in the midst of all of our situations removes the scales from our eyes that would blind us from finding a solution for the situation.
• Seize every opportunity we have to share Christ. Once we become believers in Christ, we are to share Christ with everyone that we can at every opportunity that we have. I always longed for opportunities to talk about my love for Christ and God and how the Holy Spirit leads me to do the things that I do.
If you truly want to have 20/20 vision for the year 2020, change your focus from the negativity of the world focus and to begin to see the world through the eyes of God: seeing the need to reach out and compassion and grace to everyone around us and to help them to see that God can help them through every circumstance and situation that they face. Please join me in making 2020 a year for real focus — focus in on our relationship with God and our compassion for those around us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.