On Wednesday, I played a little bit with my Hot Wheels car I got in the McDonald's Happy Meal I bought for lunch.
I needed to feel a little happy, because Wednesday was a sad day for me.
My cousin in northern Illinois had messaged me on Facebook that morning to let me know that overnight, our grandma had died in a hospice care facility.
With that announcement, I officially ran out of grandparents.
Grandma had often claimed that she would live forever, or, at least, outlive all of us so that she could drive us crazy for our entire lives. For someone who often signed our holiday cards or emails with "YCG" — Your Crazy Grandma — I think we all kind of believed her.
Grandma had just turned 84 on Oct. 4, and despite her legendary warnings about living forever, I had been worrying for about the last year that maybe she wouldn't be around too much longer.
I don't know the full health history of my grandma, but I believe she had gone through lymphoma at one point a few years back. While in my youth my grandma had been pretty overweight, there came a period in time when she got super skinny and, in her older age, had stayed that way.
Although she had looked frail for a lot of years — kind of gaunt facial features with a prominent nose that's known in our family as the "Schmidt nose" — and she couldn't really travel distances any more, Grandma otherwise had been in decent health and good spirits.
She had lived with my Aunt Linda for going on 20 years after my Grandpa Fred died, and they lived the town over from my cousin Matt, his wife Brittany and their daughter Nora, so Nora got to spend a lot of time with her "Gigi" since being born.
My brother and I, on the other hand, never got to spend a lot of time with Grandma. She lived nearby when I was very young, but in my childhood Grandma and Grandpa moved to south-central Illinois, about four hours from our house.
They used to come up about once a year and spend a week at our house. Every few years we would drive down to Salem where they lived and spend a weekend or more at her mobile home located on a pond on a property that my Aunt Donna and her husband owned.
But other than those visits and the occasional trip up for a Christmas here and there, we didn't see her a lot. After my grandpa died and she moved in with my Aunt Linda in northern Illinois — about two hours away — we still didn't see her that much.
As I said before, Grandma didn't travel well and my mom and her older sister didn't get along too great, so we only got together every couple years.
We went to a surprise 80th birthday party for Grandma in 2015. Then she came to St. John in April 2018 when my dad was having a last-party-at-the-house party before he sold the house I grew up in and moved to Utah.
Since then, however, I hadn't seen my grandma in person.
Luke was born in January and I told my wife that I wanted to take the four-hour trip up to northern Illinois to see Grandma so that she could meet Luke.
As I mentioned before, there was a growing concern in my mind that if we didn't go sooner than later, she might not ever meet him. She had been in and out of the hospital a couple times for various things in recent years, even though she always bounced back.
We tried to go in June, but schedules didn't work. Then Grandma was hospitalized for a few days with pneumonia. We scheduled a visit for late September.
Just a few weeks before we were set to travel up, my grandma was in the hospital again, this time with double pneumonia. But she recovered again and went home.
Then, about a week before we went up, she wiped out at home and fractured her pelvis.
This time, she didn't bounce back.
We made our trip up north on Sept. 28, but my cousin advised me that we shouldn't go see Grandma at the hospital. She was in a lot of pain, as well as having memory problems and aggression issues due to her condition or medications or both.
Luke met his second cousin Nora, his great Aunt Linda and my cousin Matt, but didn't get to see his great-grandma.
We came back to Fort Wayne, with the hope that maybe we could go back in spring.
But as time went on, she didn't improve.
Her dementia-like symptoms got worse. She wasn't eating. They moved her into hospice care because of her deteriorating condition and then, early Wednesday morning, she died.
So, for lunch on Wednesday, a few hours after getting the news, I decided to get a Happy Meal to make myself feel better.
I didn't get it because of some cheesy, fast food marketing reason. I got it because, back when Grandma lived in Salem, she took a part-time job at the McDonald's in town.
While working there, she used to buy and eat Happy Meals all the time so that she could get the toys inside for my brother and I. She would collect the hottest items — we had a full collection of Happy Meal Beanie Babies back when those were the most popular items on the planet — and mail them to us or give them to us for Christmas or take them and sew them into handmade ornaments she made us every year.
So on Wednesday I sat at the lunch table and ate a Happy Meal for the first time in probably 25 years and played with my Hot Wheels car while looking at that smiling red-and-yellow box.
I thought about my grandma and how much I'll miss her and how I wished we spent more time together over the years and how I wish I responded to more of the crazy emails she spammed my inbox with all the time.
But, even still, that Happy Meal, that Hot Wheels car, and the memories I do have, made my sad Wednesday feel just a little happier.
