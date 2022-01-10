”We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” — The Declaration of Independence
Thomas Jefferson’s words are some of the most memorable and quotable, part of the bedrock foundation of the United State of America.
But like so much of the American experiment, Jefferson’s words also present an internal conflict, a paradox, that constantly forces this country to grapple with and evolve its path as time progresses.
What is both great and frustrating about America is that our nation is built upon principles that are idealistic, vague and incomplete. Whether by accident or by design, the U.S. Constitution provides some black and white but leaves miles of wide open gray.
There is no way that the Founding Fathers in 1787 could have foreseen all of the changes and challenges their young nation would face in the 200-plus years leading up today.
They didn’t live in a world where women could vote, where Africans were free citizens with rights equal to those of white men, where a world wide web of information existed giving humanity access to information at the snap of their fingers, for good, ill, or otherwise.
It’s why originalist thinking when it comes to the U.S. Constitution makes no sense to me. “How would the Founding Fathers have thought about this particular issue?”
Well, they would have thought of it in a way that, by modern standards, many would see as backwards and narrow, considering that most of them were still having slaves working their land and were varying levels of OK with it. Their ideals about what freedom should look like vs. what it actually looked like were, at points, laughably hypocritical.
They were forward-looking and wise, but ultimately still just men, products of their time, a time that we never will and never should go back to.
(Oh no, wait, is it critical race theory if I suggest that the slave-owning times of early America were not our proudest moment in history? I don’t want to offend any screaming school board parents with the notion.)
The Founding Fathers did have the benefit of foresight and fear of tyranny, a looming specter in the back of their mind as they freed themselves from the yoke of King George III and the British. Freedom was the paramount ideal of their new nation, a place where people could live as they pleased without the oppressive hand of government there to arrange them in this way or that.
The problem that arises, and that we see starkly today, is that the way one person wishes to live their life may come into conflict with the way someone else wishes to live their life.
I’d like to not be afflicted by a communicable disease like COVID-19 if I don’t have to. You, on the other hand, may like getting sick and/or not care whether people in your community die.
Which brings me to my main topic of the day: I grow increasingly exhausted with this absolutist worldview of liberty and freedom.
To go back to our Jeffersonian paradox: When does your unalienable right to liberty impact my unalienable right to life?
Liberty is not absolute. Liberty cannot, should not be absolute. That’s a contradiction in itself, yes, but idealism and pragmatism are very different realms.
Taken to its most extreme, a person who would claim absolute liberty to do as they please would argue no one should be able to stop them from driving into oncoming traffic. Meanwhile, the drivers on the highway facing a car barreling down on them would probably disagree.
One of the first lesson parents have to teach young children is, no, you don’t get to do whatever you want whenever you want to. (Although I’m sure many local teachers have stories about parents who failed to impress that upon their nightmare kids.)
Your rights as an American are not absolute, as we’ve seen determined by the U.S. Supreme Court time and time again.
You can’t falsely yell “Fire!” in a theater. You have a right to bear arms, but you can’t own a machine gun or a sawed-off shotgun or a nuclear missile. You can be told by the government you have to be vaccinated against certain illnesses in order to attend K-12 school (although with the goofball arguments we hear lately it’s only a matter of time until some Indiana legislator tries to repeal those rules because let’s reintroduce chickenpox into our youth, why not?).
Where’s the line between rights and responsibility? Well, that’s where our debate as the American experiment picks up.
But the point is there there should be, must be a line.
The, “It’s my right and the hell with you!” attitude isn’t American. That kind of thinking doesn’t even hit the bar as mammalian, as most animals on the planet recognize their chances to survive and thrive are better when they work together in community.
The problem of liberty is that ultimately, eventually, your liberty will conflict with mine, because we are different people and the things that I think and want may differ greatly from the things you think and want.
If you’re a true believer in liberty and freedom and that all men are created equal, you would understand and recognize that your rights are no greater than my rights.
The ongoing balancing is the challenge, in an effort to create the best, most tolerable conditions for all.
Because rights are not absolute.
At the point where absolutism ends, responsibility begins.
