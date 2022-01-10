Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 9F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming E and decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 9F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming E and decreasing to less than 5 mph.