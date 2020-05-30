I grew up white and privileged, and I still am. It was yin and yang for me … I loved it and I hated it. We had a swimming pool in the back yard. I had my own telephone with my own number in my bedroom. It was a princess phone, because, well, was I not a princess? I wore gloves to church on Sunday along with pumps that matched my outfit. I wore corsages on Easter and hats on Mother’s Day. Clothes lined my closet from Wolf and Dessauer, and traveling with my family to see the Broadway shows was the favorite thing to do!
I went to college with a trunk full of fancy clothes, enough for a young Midwestern debutante. I was too embarrassed to take them out of the trunk to hang them up so I left them there until my roommate, Sally, found them. She immediately went into hysterics and threw them out the third floor window. Looking back all these years later, I should have taken them to the Goodwill, or at least somewhere, instead of totally abandoning them out the window. Of course, I like to think someone found them, picked them up and added them to their wardrobe. The shameful truth is that I never once thought about that. I was happy to find odds and ends of clothing around the dorm that were old and torn and fit my personality so much better.
In those days, we, as college students, protested the Vietnam War. I still had my old guitar, and I sang all the Pete Seeger songs in my room, on a platform, on the greens.
I once took a friend home for the weekend who cried herself to sleep because she felt I had been dishonest about who I was. She was right. I ached inside my own self to be from a Kibbutz in Israel, or from an apartment in multi-cultural New York. However, the truth was, as the truth still is, I am a privileged white, middle class girl. Period.
Eventually, I abandoned my family, as I made my way to a piece of land to raise my boys without benefit of plumbing or electricity for a while. (You know those stories.) Those were the days of my own Goodwill shopping. What would I have done if I would have come across one of my old lovely debutante Midwestern dresses? Bought one and put it in the back of the closet with nowhere to ever wear it? Probably not.
Yet, where am I now, my friends? Happy and content in my old purple house letting the world swirl around me as easily as fog drifts in from the lakes and fields. How brave am I now to speak out against injustice and pain? And what do I know of it anyway?
I really have no story. My world lives inside and outside of my imagination. I plant my gardens. I play Pollyanna. I write my little stories. I cry at the news reports. And then? I sleep in my comfy bed in a town, which rocks me to sleep. The quiet sounds of night sing me to sleep. I feel safe and loved by my friends, family, and community.
What do I know of injustice? Personally? Absolutely nothing. What do I know about racial inequality? Absolutely nothing. What do I know about fear? Absolutely nothing. Yet, tears come easily for my brothers and sisters in this country. I ache for peace. I ache for equality.
How brave am I? Would I have been brave like Sojourner Truth in June 1861 to stand on our courthouse steps? Think about that for a moment. What was she thinking as she spoke about human rights in front of this town? How was it for her to speak to a sea of white folks?
What about the bravery to speak on behalf of women to guarantee we have a right to vote? And, women, we do have that right. We are grateful.
I wish my heart and my written words could melt together to inspire myself. It is not enough that my clothes are mismatched, and they are. It is not enough to play “Where have all the flowers gone?” on my ukulele. It is not enough to cry during the news and then go push the button on the coffee maker.
“What is enough?” is the question I need to ask myself.
What do I do and how do I do it?
