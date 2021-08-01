”Do not forget to show hospitality to strangers, for by so doing some people have shown hospitality to angels without knowing it.” — Hebrews 13:2
Another story I would like to tell you. Not too long ago, I received a phone call from a young man asking me to pray for two people.
He also related a beautiful story to me along with this request. He and his friend had been to Kokomo and decided to visit Fairmont, the hometown of James Dean. He had been there many years ago and being so close, decided to make the trip once more.
As he and his friend were having a bit to eat at a small café, they noticed an older woman eating alone. He described her as a much older woman and she looked a bit sad. Not too sad, but just had a touch of loneliness about her.
He had a bit of extra money in his wallet and told me, “As I passed the older woman’s table, I just had a feeling to pick up her tab, that was laying on her table.”
As he was walking back to his table, she stopped him and asked him if he was an angel. He sat down to talk with her a bit and she told him she had been married since 1955 and her husband had passed. She had just come from church, where her son-in-law was the preacher. She also asked him to pray for her son-in-law as he had to have emergency surgery that day. She and the young man chatted a bit more and it was time for him to get on the road. However, he made a point of calling me to pray for her requests.
This young man is growing so in faith ... and his story reminded me of the few angelic experiences I have had in my life.
Could it be, just like the bell in “It’s a Wonderful Life,” there really is a “Clarence” that could just show up one day in our lives?
I have been reading an interesting book by very educated theologians concerning angels. Since everything I read is backed up by Scripture, I truly do believe, “Yes, indeed,” angels do exist.
Could it be that we do have a personal angel that our Father has assigned to us? I have experienced several ... believe I interacted with one many years ago. So, yes, I do believe.
We really do not have to see the angel, more likely we feel that silver thread of love and direction that attaches us to our heavenly home, tugging us to act, as our Father asks us to love, be kind, be considerate, take time to slow down to visit with another of His children when He calls us to be His angel on earth.
So, like in the movie, mentioned above, if you “hear, feel and are motivated” by that tugging at your soul ... look about you and see if you are being called, from Heaven above, to act on our Father’s request to be as He made us to be ... and share the love within your heart and soul with another child of His.
Listen for the “bell” that rings calling you to go forth and spread love and kindness that is so badly needed in this world we live in, especially the world of today.
Just like the young man, you will be filled up to the brim with joy in your heart as well as giving of your time, your love for our Father, and you never know, when you just might entertain an angel ... by your act of love and feeling the tugging in your soul ... of the silver thread from Heaven.
“Dear Father, I pray that we all will listen for the bell, and the tugging of the silver thread, to go forth each day and be Your ambassador of love on earth. In Jesus’ name, I pray. Amen.”
May God bless you, your family and any animal companions you may have.
Please pray for me as I pray for you.
