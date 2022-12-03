Recently the demarcation between journey and destination has been somewhat blurred for me. I try to enjoy every moment even though I barely unpack.
Once in a while a moment in the journey is heart stopping.
To begin our trip home from Portugal, we left Porto, Portugal, on a dark, rainy, windy November morning. We had arrived in Lisbon, the capital of Portugal, 10 days earlier. Now we were headed south for Lisbon where we would catch a flight to Amsterdam. We would then overnight in Amsterdam and fly direct to Detroit, to get home just in time for Thanksgiving.
We loved our time in Portugal with a Road Scholar group, following time in Norway with family.
Rain punctuated our time in Portugal, but locals assured us the rain was welcome and needed. Parts of Portugal are in the midst of a three-year drought.
Wind buffeted us during the take off. The flight was rough.
Seated beside me was a 51-year-old Portuguese woman, manager of a Porto-based travel business. She was on her way to Sao Vincente, a Portuguese island that she wanted to check out for clients. It is reported to be less crowded, less “touristy” and more natural than some of the other islands and she wanted to see for herself.
In addition to travel arrangements, she assists people — primarily Canadians, Australians and Americans — when they wish to purchase a home in Portugal. Due to the low cost of living, moderate climate, good food, beauty and culture, many people choose Portugal for a new or second home.
In her view, the foreigners from Pakistan, Morocco and Arab countries are not so welcome. She believes they are causing Portugal to lose its identity.
Her knowledge of English — aided with translations on her phone — was pretty good, but we could not have in-depth discussions. Nonetheless, the conversation was enjoyable for me as we tossed about.
She flies often and said the Portuguese airline we were using is really good.
Time flew. The captain announced we were preparing to land. Jerking from side to side, we dropped down quickly, thudded on the runway, quickly popped up again, thudded down again, popped up like toast and then rose rapidly — into a dense fog. Higher and higher and faster and faster, it seemed. Because of the fog I could get no sense of our altitude or speed but it seemed like we were continuing to rise — more and more and more — and our speed seemed to be increasing. It was unsettling. We were seated just behind the wing, and I could not even see it.
This is “not normal, not normal” my companion said as she looked out the window to see if she could see anything besides fog.
My mind journeyed to where it shouldn’t. I was fearful.
Terry was calm and reassuring.
My companion punctuated her looks out the window into the gray wall with, “This is not normal.”
Finally after what seemed an eternity, the pilot or captain came on the loudspeaker and said, in Portuguese, we were going to try landing in Lisbon from a different direction.
To me it seemed like we were far, far away from Lisbon.
I had no confidence in the announcement.
More and more time passed and all I sensed was going higher and higher and further from Lisbon. When would we turn around?
My companion assured me it was a good airline. This had never happened to her before. But she was, perhaps, as stressed as I.
Finally the skies cleared a little and she pointed out one of Lisbon’s landmark bridges, not too far below us, and told me all about it. I wish I could remember which bridge it was. It was such a relief to realize we really would land and probably it would be in Lisbon and not some far away airport.
We landed smoothly and the applause was loud.
My companion and I checked our phones and realized it had only been about 15 minutes from the aborted landing to the smooth touchdown. We had landed on a runway for larger planes, my companion — who has made the flight many times — told me. We had to be bused to the terminal.
After several hours in Lisbon, we boarded a plane from the same airline for our flight to Schiphol airport in Amsterdam. Once again it was a packed plane and the flight was rough. But this time a young woman two rows directly in front of us added to the unease with shrieks. It sounded like she was on a roller coaster ride at Cedar Point. We realized she was having a major panic attack.
When it was safe to move, a member of the crew came to speak with her. The conversation was in Portuguese so I didn’t understand a word but he had warm smiles and he was having a positive effect … on me. I could not see the young woman. (Without exception the people we met in Portugal were warm, welcoming, helpful and kind.)
Later an Ashkenazi Jewish man on the other side of the aisle got up, searched out a prayer book from his overhead luggage and began praying in the middle of the aisle. He was probably about 60.
He had removed the hat (a fedora) from his head to put on a black headpiece (tefillin) with straps; his left arm, with shirt sleeves rolled up, was tightly wrapped in black straps.
The whole time he was facing the girl and moving his lips rapidly but silently. I don’t know anything about that type of prayer but he had a kind look. When he was done he unwound the straps, took off his headpiece, replaced his fedora and repacked his prayer book.
At the end of the flight, before exiting, the young woman turned to him and I heard her say in English, “Thank you for holding my hand. You didn’t have to do it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.