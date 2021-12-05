Considering the number of “coffee shops” that dot the landscape, it is obvious to me that I am not the only person with a caffeine habit (or some might say, addiction).
Caffeine has been widely consumed throughout the world for centuries. It is used for both non‐medical and medical purposes. It is found in coffee, tea, soft drinks and compounds containing cocoa. Caffeine and its derivatives have therapeutic uses and are contained in medicines such as headache and cold remedies.
The general pharmacological effects of caffeine have been extensively investigated. Early studies, which were confirmed in later studies, reported that caffeine improved mental performance and increased motor activity.
Caffeine belongs to a group of chemicals called methylxanthines, along with the bronchodilator drug theophylline. As a class, these drugs have a history of use in respiratory disorders. However, the mechanism of action of the methylxanthines is uncertain.
As early as 1859, coffee was recommended by some physicians as one of the best remedies for asthma. It may reduce asthma symptoms, but it is a weak bronchodilator and these days we have much more powerful treatments for asthma.
Caffeine also has stimulant effects that can result in heart palpitations and “jumpiness” if taken in large doses. So, it is wise to take care in adjusting your intake regarding your consumption speed and amount. That is, “Slow down and smell the coffee.”
It can also interfere with rest and sleep. So, it is wise to stop caffeine intake about six hours before you plan to go to sleep.
I was reminded of all this when I read a recent study that consuming strong coffee a half an hour before aerobic exercise can increase fat-burning.
The researchers noted that the effects of the caffeine were higher if the exercise were done in the afternoon rather than in the morning.
The recommendation to exercise on an empty stomach in the morning to increase fat oxidation (fat-burning) is commonly repeated. However, this recommendation may be lacking a scientific basis, as it is unknown whether this increase is due to exercising in the morning or due to going without food for a longer period of time.
As part of the study, 15 men (with an average age of 32) completed an exercise test four times at seven-day intervals. They took a three-milligram dose of green coffee bean powder for every kilogram of their body weight. That is about the equivalent of a strong coffee. Or as a control, a placebo dissolved in water was substituted for the coffee. Each person completed the test under all four conditions in a random order and took the caffeine or placebo 30 minutes before each test at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
On test days, the participants took the caffeine or placebo and rested for 30 minutes before starting a cycling exercise. The research team standardized the conditions before each test, including the hours elapsed since the last meal, the consumption of stimulants and physical exercise. Then, they measured fat oxidation, maximum oxygen uptake and exercise intensity.
Overall, the research team found that taking a dose of caffeine 30 minutes before an aerobic workout increased fat-burning during exercise regardless of the time of day. At the same time, the rate of fat-burning was higher in the afternoon than in the morning for equal hours of fasting.
Compared to the placebo, caffeine increased fat oxidation by 10.7% in the morning and 29% in the afternoon. Caffeine also increased exercise intensity by 11% in the morning and 13% in the afternoon. The maximum oxygen uptake was also higher in the afternoon.
Overall, the results suggest that a combination of recent caffeine intake and exercise at moderate intensity in the afternoon provides the best scenario for individuals seeking to increase fat-burning during aerobic exercise.
Of course, there are many reasons why people choose to exercise. But if attempting weight control and burning fat are among your motives, a strong cup of coffee and an aerobic exercise session about six hours before your bedtime makes some sense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.