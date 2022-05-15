KENDALLVILLE — An Auburn man who allegedly hit his fiancee’s brother with a car and drove off, leaving the man with life-threatening injuries, was the top story of the week of kpcnews.com.
According to DeKalb County Jail records, Brandan Harris, 27, of the 200 block of South Center Street, Auburn, was arrested at 4:55 a.m. Thursday by Auburn Police on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, resulting in death or catastrophic injury, a Level 4 felony; and driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor. A charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in moderate or serious bodily injury, a Level 6 felony, was filed Friday.
During the course of his investigation, police said Harris admitted driving his 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis southbound from 257 Center St. When driving in the 400 block of Center Street, Harris observed Stefan Davis, his fiancee’s brother, walking southbound on the right side of the roadway in front of him.
Harris told police as he started to pass, Davis jumped in front of the vehicle. Harris stated he hit Davis hard, denting the bumper, shattering the windshield and breaking off the passenger side of the mirror, the affidavit said.
Police said Harris admitted he did not stop and continued driving to the intersection of Center Street and Old Brick Road, then turned around and drove past the scene of the accident.
Harris allegedly told officers he had smoked methamphetamine earlier in the day, prior to the accident.
Here are the Top 10 most-read stories from May 5-11:
1) Auburn man arrested after car-pedestrian accident — 2,660 pageviews
2) Kline replaces McPherson as Garrett Police Chief — 1,450 pageviews
3) Ex-Wolcottville cop charged with 7th felony — 1,441 pageviews
4) Plan Commission approved Auburn sports complex — 1,418 pageviews
5) Juvenile fires warning shot to break up fight — 1,056 pageviews
6) God cares for us like a mother hen cares for her brood (column) — 1,023 pageviews
7) Sheriff takes over Steuben Communications — 918 pageviews
8) New nurse practitioners ready to serve DeKalb County — 867 pageviews
9) Miller’s Merry Manor in LaGrange changing operators this summer — 859 pageviews
10) Lack of land surveyors is leading to project delays — 627 pageviews
On the KPC News Facebook page, posts about the Auburn sports park getting approved at plan commission, a lack of surveyors in northeast Indiana impacting building projects and a preview of the Noble County Senior Lifestyle Expo were the top posts of the week:
May 10: (Shared from The Star) Auburn Sports Group gains approval for its initial plans for a new sports complex at the former Auburn Auction site — 5,883 people reached, 45 reactions, five shares, eight comments
May 11: (Shared from The News Sun) Short version: Need for land surveys: Up. Number of surveyors: Down. Wait times and cost: Up — 5,701 people reached, nine reactions, five shares, two comments
May 10: Join us Thursday, May 12th for our 2nd annual Noble County Senior Expo! Visit over 30 booths for information on health insurance, assisted living, legal information, home improvement and more — 2,625 people reached, one reactions, two shares
On the individual newspaper pages, a post about the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department taking over 911 dispatching, the Auburn sports complex approval and the local surveyor shortage were the top stories of the week:
May 7: (The Herald Republican) Steuben County Sheriff’s department taking over the 911 Communications Center — 3,319 people reached, 79 reactions, 13 shares, six comments
May 10: (The Star) Let the games begin. Sports complex gains approval — 11,647 people reached, 483 reactions, 42 shares, 61 comments
May 11: (The News Sun) If you need a land survey, get in line and be prepared to wait, as local surveyors have more work than they can handle. And, with many surveyors being older and few younger people stepping into the profession, the situation could get worse in coming years, especially in rural areas — 6,407 people reached, 14 reactions, eight shares, five comments
