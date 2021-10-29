I don’t care for the scary side of Halloween, but I enjoy the fun of dressing up and seeing all the creative costumes.
This week in a press release from DIYS.com I learned about a survey to determine the most popular Halloween costumes in 50 of the world’s wealthiest countries. To conduct the survey, DIYS.com collated the monthly search volumes for the most common Halloween costumes, across the countries with the highest GDP, to determine which costumes come out on top.
According to the survey, Spiderman is the most popular Halloween costume this year worldwide. It is No. 1 in 17 countries. The Marvel superhero’s popularity is spread across multiple continents topping the list in Asia, Europe, Africa and of course North America.
At a very distant second place, pirates are the second most popular costume — loved most by countries such as Australia and Norway.
Witches are the third most popular costume — preferred by residents in the Netherlands, Argentina and Peru.
People in the U.S. are the most eager to dress up this Halloween, according to the survey. The total number of monthly searches for costumes came to a massive 716,900. The highest number of searches was an average of 60,500 for Spiderman costumes. The lowest was 5,400 searches for caveman costumes.
In second place is the United Kingdom with a total of 121,120 searches. The highest number of searches are for Spiderman costumes (22,200). The lowest is 480 searches for demon costumes.
Close behind in third place is Mexico which had a total of 102,350 results. The highest number of searches were for devil costumes (12,100). The lowest searches (40) for police costumes.
For various reasons, some countries were excluded from the survey including China, Iraq, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Vietnam, Malaysia, Egypt, UAE, the Philippines and Nigeri
I hope you have a fun and happy Halloween. I heard some good advice recently and I am passing it along: Be like a jack-o’-lantern and keep your inner light shining bright!
Karol was watching her grandson, Aiden, 2, when her phone dinged. Aiden asked, “What’s that noise?” Karol replied, “Just a stupid email.” A little later Karol’s phone dinged again, and Aiden said, “Gramma, it’s stupid!” — Karol Oelfke of Kendallville (mother of Adam Kurtz — Adam and Jenn of Auburn are the parents of Aiden)
