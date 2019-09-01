Baseball is about boys and dads — games of catch in the backyard, hitting practice at the park and trips to major-league ballparks.
But boys and granddads?
That was new to me until last month, when we made our first three-generation journey to a big-league game.
As far as I know, neither of my grandfathers ever watched a pro baseball game in person. They barely lived long enough to consider the idea of taking me, their first-born grandson, to a sporting event.
Grandfathers are sticking around longer, these days, and my dad gave me a serious case of spectator-sports addiction. I passed it down to our boys, and now it’s reached Logan Kurtz, who turns 9 today.
Thanks to all that, two weeks ago I accompanied Logan and his father, Drew, to Sun Trust Park on the north side of Atlanta.
Seeing a baseball game was nothing like this when I was a kid, or even a young dad.
Sun Trust Park didn’t have a colorful neighborhood where they planted it in the suburbs, so they built one around it. Several blocks of new streets surrounding the stadium are lined with restaurants and shops.
Once inside, it became clear the ballpark was built with kids in mind. For reasonable prices, Logan was able to step into a batting cage and try his skills against a pitching machine, test his arm against a radar gun (43 mph!) and scale a climbing wall, whatever that has to do with baseball.
The souvenir shop offered so many choices of baseball caps, it could have taken me two innings to decide. Once Logan picked his favorite, the selection became easier. His dad and I bought dark-blue caps with the Atlanta Braves’ script “A” to match Logan’s, making us three of a kind.
We climbed to the top of the stadium for seats high behind home plate — only $16 each and still a good view of the action.
That left plenty to spend on snacks, and soon Logan was biting into a hot dog as long as his arm. I couldn’t have stuffed it down and, it turned out, neither could he. Still, he had room to share in a bag of popcorn large enough to hold a catcher’s mitt lying sideways.
Minor-league ball parks have become experts in entertaining fans between innings. The major leagues were slower to catch on, but Sun Trust Park showed it understands that baseball needs a little pizzazz, keeping our eyes on a busy scoreboard with amusing shots of fans.
Beyond the obligatory “kiss cam,” the stadium offered “look-alike” games with random fans. Logan was quick to guess correctly that one fan resembled basketball superstar Kevin Durant.
My favorite was “oblivious cam,” before the game. The camera trained on a fan munching popcorn and started a timer to see how long it would take until he noticed his huge image on the giant screen. The answer was never — or at least not in the four minutes until the scoreboard operator grew bored and switched to something else.
Of course, they played baseball, too. Braves star Freddie Freeman smacked two home runs, and the home team won. The homers set off fireworks, and so did strikeouts by Braves’ pitchers. A lot of bombs bursted in air.
I always thought 9 was a bit early to be spending good money on sports tickets for a kid. That’s my own prejudice, since I can’t remember much about attending games before the age of 10. I made Drew wait until he reached 11.
On this trip, I had no doubt that Logan understood what was happening on the field at all times. Kids must be getting smarter. I don’t know if he’ll always remember our first three-generation baseball experience, but I won’t forget it until the old memory starts failing.
Dave Kurtz is the executive editor of KPC Media Group newspapers. He may be reached at dkurtz@kpc media.com.
