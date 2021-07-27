When they see a postcard or a baseball bat, a sword or an apothecary jar ... they see a story.
Local history buffs shared these stories at a “talking museum,” so to speak.
The Kendallville Public Library’s history panel Wednesday night featured Bill Shultz, president of the Noble County Historical Society and in charge of Noble County’s Old Jail Museum; Terry Housholder, publisher of KPC Media Group and author of “150 Years: 1863-2013 Kendallville, Indiana;” Mike Mapes, owner of probably the largest collection of postcards featuring scenes from Kendallville history; and Amanda Blackman, president of the Kendallville Heritage Association.
Blackman — who is the No. 1 expert on the area’s cemeteries — says people always say to her, “You must know so many people in Kendallville.” She says, yes, she does know many, many people ... but all of them are dead.
Blackman, who was married at The Strand Theatre, brought Strand memorabilia to share, in addition to items from Klinkenberg’s Drug Store, which was down the block from The Strand Theatre, on the corner of Main and William streets.
Note to people who want to be historically accurate: It is William Street, not Williams Street, because William and Mitchell streets were named after William Mitchell — the founding father of Kendallville — not after the four generations of doctors with Williams as a surname.
One story leads to another. Mike Mapes — son of Indiana poet laureate Arthur Franklin Mapes of Kendallville — remembers going to movies at The Strand and then stopping at Klinkenberg’s.
“The store would be closed when we got out of the movie,” Mike Mapes said. “Bob (Klinkenberg) would be sitting in there at the counter in the dark. He’d get up to unlock the door to let us in. He’d give us each a large mug of root beer. Howard (his brother) and I would sit and read comic books by the light of the street lights while Dad and Bob talked.”
How Mike Mapes — and all of us — wish we could hear those stories again!
But many stories are well-remembered and retold in books such as “150 Years: 1863-2013 Kendallville, Indiana” which can be read at the Kendallville Public Library.
Housholder brought a 1914 photograph of more than 70 Kendallville businessmen (the photo, a gift from Kendallville historian Russell Frehse, is on display at KPC Media Group’s office on the corner of Main and Mitchell streets) and shared short biographies of a few of the personalities in the photo. He also shared Ford Frick memories and memorabilia. Frick of Wawaka gained national fame as the Major League baseball commissioner from 1951 to 1965.
Shultz brought the sword of one of Noble County’s Civil War soldiers and read letters exchanged by the sword’s owner, John Zimmerman, with his wife Mary. The last letters were written in 1865. John died before his return.
Participants were encouraged to sign up in advance and bring items with historical significance. Craig Sebert brought a sign pointing the way to McCray Memorial Hospital, which he later donated to the library. It is on display in the library’s Russell Frehse Genealogy Center.
Another item of interest was a large brass shovel; on its handle are the remains of red paint. The 24 participants at the event were invited to guess what the shovel was used for. The surprising answer: shoveling gun powder.
Jenna Anderson, the library’s support services manager, recorded the two-hour event and the video can be viewed at youtube.com/watch?v=lUWnXtzwjg0
Leah Dresser, adult services manager, said they would love to have the program again in the future. “My hope is to turn it into a quarterly program or more depending on how often the community wants it and how often I can get the panelists together,” she said.
She envisions “an antiques roadshow type of thing” but she wants the focus to be on Noble County items specifically.
Dresser can be contacted at 343-2017 or ldresser@kendallvillelibrary.org for more information.
A link to the video can be found online at kpcnews.com with this column. You will see and hear much about Kendallville and Noble County history — including extensive stories about the infamous horse thief Marvin Kuhns — and I am pretty sure it will whet your appetite for more.
