Q. I would like to make my home energy efficient. It was built in 1973; the exterior material is vinyl siding. When the house was built, energy conservation wasn’t a priority, apparently. While I have plenty of fiberglass insulation in my attic and thermopane windows, I’m wondering whether I should think about putting more insulation in the tight area between 2x3 studs in the exterior walls. I assume that would be a costly process, possibly not worth the expense. How would you suggest I do a cost/benefit analysis? — An avid reader, Richard
A. Yes, Richard, there are ways to insulate the existing walls of your home and cost analysis can be done. The basics of the analysis would be the cost of the insulation job, the inefficiency of the existing wall insulation and how much would be saved on your utility bills.
First, let’s start with the existing insulation. Back in the 1970s, basic fiberglass insulation was installed but there was no real effort for air sealing; this can make as much as a 50% efficiency loss and you can apply some basic math to that.
Second, you can do some lower-cost improvements like wrapping the outside of your house with an insulation sheeting or siding, but the impact is much less.
The most effective would be to drill holes in the wall cavity and either blow in cellulose or spray foam.
The retrofit that is the most effective and highest performance return would be a lower density, open cell spray foam sprayed by a hose inserted and retracted from the wall cavity allowing the foam to fill the open space of the wall cavity along with air sealing. This would be the most expensive application and just spraying foam can be $3 a square foot depending on how much retrofit to your existing home needs to facilitate the installation.
The pay back can take years, but if you’re planning on living there for a while the improvement can be well worth it.
