Q: We are planning on building a new house next year at the lake. We purchased an older home several years ago and are now going to tear down and build new. The design of the house takes advantage of the sloping lot and tight restraints of the lot.
We are planning a second level patio/deck that is accessed from the living room with a lower walkout recreation room. The roof of the lower level is designed to have the second level deck over top.
I have read many stories about leaking problems with the deck and roof structure after several years of use. Recently I have read about pedestal tile or wood systems just for these applications. Have you seen or used these systems in the past? Charles
A: No, we haven’t specifically used the adjustable pedestal systems and yes, I’m familiar with the products. Normally these have been used on commercial applications such as intercity condominium or hotel projects that have large roof top patios.
The problem is that they can be very expensive but, in these applications, the amenities of a patio overlooking a skyline or river views, the investment is worth it.
One thing that is a huge positive about these systems is the versatility of access and repair to the roof underneath. Usually there are 4 or 5 pedestals per 24” x 24” section and are adjustable in height. The tile is then fastened to these pedestals to cover the roof or deck area. The tiles that can come as concrete, porcelain or wood can be removed, and the underside roof deck can be serviced. Most of these systems have an advantage that they can be adjusted to make a level patio over a sloping roof underneath.
Yes, we work on many low sloped roofs with wood decks above them, but after about 10 or 15 years, the roof underneath develops a leak and the deck needs removed and the roof replaced.
The pedestal systems will become a more commonly used product in the future and should be considered for your new home. The investment is worth it in the long run, but you might have a problem finding a residential builder willing to stray from their standard applications.
