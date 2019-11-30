Walking into Aaron and Rachel’s house this week for Thanksgiving, Kathy and I carried bundles of supplies for the day; a Christmas wreath from the Trine baseball team, a great blend of brussel sprouts and sweet potatoes mixed to perfection with my secret ingredient, the ads from the Herald-Republican, and a bottle of wine.
I had to laugh as we walked over the threshold and announced the arrival of the Baldwin Sisters from “The Waltons.” The sisters, Miss Mamie and Miss Emily were the two elderly spinster sisters who never went anywhere without gifting The Recipe, a version of bootleg whiskey passed down from their Papa, the Judge. Of course, they never knew what it was exactly.
Into the kitchen we wandered with our goods to the puzzled looks for those younger (okay anyone under 50) than us who did not know the Baldwin Sisters. Even my own son, Aaron, was puzzled. Only Cindy, Rachel’s mom, and her significant other, Harry, knew of them. “You are kidding,” I announced, “how do you not know the Baldwin Sisters?”
I have been teasing Kathy about the two of us becoming those two women for quite some time now. I laugh about it, but is there any truth to it?
I was a regular viewer of “The Waltons” along with my brothers and sisters. Our dad, on the other hand, never watched. He always answered, “I lived through it, I don’t need to watch it.”
“The Waltons” was a spin-off of the book, “Spencer’s Mountain,” by Earl Hammer Jr. Hammer was born in 1923 in the mining town of Schuyler, Virginia. The stories he wrote were adaptations of his childhood stories and the embroidering of those stories. Signature to the television series was the ending of each episode as family members all said good-night to one another, “Good- night, John Boy; Good-night, Mama; Good-night Mary-Ellen.” In my childhood home we always hollered out to one another after watching the show and always ended with “Good-night, John Boy.” Of course, we had no John Boy.
Sometimes I wonder if I traveled deep into adulthood with that television show tucked under my arm along with “Little House on the Prairie,” and “Anne of Green Gables.” Was I always an old soul in a young person’s body when I was indeed a younger person? So, I laugh, shouldn’t I revert and switch, and now become an embodiment of Taylor Swift or someone whose name I do not know? No, I don’t think so.
What was it I loved so much? Family. Love. Simplicity. Hard work. I don’t know for sure, but whatever it was, or is, I still feel it in my bones. Without delving too much into my past (Carolyn always says I talk about my children’s childhood much too often as if I don’t enjoy my current life!), I do hold those years up as the epitome of my happiness. It was the “nothing” years. In saying that I do not mean we had nothing…we had plenty. Joy. Love. Sweetness. Those were the years that Christmas meant the pony, or the handmade stools, or the mittens or scarves. Those were the years that Christmas meant oranges and dimes in stockings. Those were the years that Christmas meant hauling hay and apples out to the woods to feed the deer and animals. Those were the years of books, gingerbread cookies hung on the tree and candles ready to light. Those were the years of playing Candyland by the lantern light and marching around the farmhouse to stay warm before bed. Those were the years before the internet and cell phones took us away from one another.
We can’t go back. I know that. But maybe we do a disservice to one another by not blending it all together. Cookies in the oven. Games on the table. Bread crumbs for the birds. Yet things that plug in or go beep in the night under the tree.
The season has begun. We have choices to make. My Christmas wish will not happen, but I can still wish, right?
So my own wish would be on Christmas Eve night I could say within the hours of holy darkness, “Good-night, Abe; Good-night, Aaron; Good-night, Adam.” And, with the fire on the hearth, cookies hanging on the tree, and hand-made mittens wrapped up in brown paper under the tree, to hear giggles and then someone holler out, “Good-night, John Boy.”
It’s worth a wish, isn’t it?
Wishing you a blessed December.
