Editor’s note: Kristi Steffen, Interior Designer, AAS, CAPS, wrote this column for Jeff Deahl because home modifications for longer home living is such a popular topic.
Q. We are planning on doing some remodeling on our house to facilitate my mom moving in with us. We priced adding a bathroom off our fourth bedroom to accommodate her with some independence. How valuable is a pocket door to her bathroom verses a 3-foot swing door?
A. That’s a great question! First, let’s determine if you have a floor plan that could incorporate either style door. The 3-foot swing door will require about 34 inches of unobstructed space inside the bathroom area. The pocket door will require 72 inches of wall space between the bedroom and bathroom to install the door and frame. If both of those scenarios work, we are off to a good start!
Next, it would be pertinent for us to know more about any physical limitations your mother may have. While the pocket door provides more unobstructed space in the bathroom for a person in a wheelchair, it can be a challenge to use the closing hardware for a person with arthritis or poor eyesight.
A swing door with a level handle is easy to operate, however, if an individual is moving a piece of medical equipment, such as an oxygen tank, the swing door handle is more likely to “catch” hoses or other parts of equipment. These are just a couple examples of the considerations for door type based on physical limitations. A qualified Aging in Place Specialist can help you with those considerations.
The costs of the pocket and swing door are within a couple hundred dollars if installed during your bath addition.
Another option is an automated sliding door; however, the price would be significantly more for the materials and installation of that system.
I suggest first discussing with your contractor to determine if you have the space needed for either type of door operation. Next, talk with your CAPS person about your mom’s physical limitations, to determine which style would make her daily use of the door the easiest. Thank you for your question!
