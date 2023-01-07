This is summertime in Chile, the 2,700-mile long nation that extends like a ribbon down most of the western coast of South America.
Here in Santiago, summertime days — December through February — are sun-filled and dry. The sun is up by 7 and doesn’t set until around 9. Daytime temperatures since our arrival have been in the 70s and 80s, with nights dropping to the 50s.
Despite being in a drought (12 years so far), plenty of color can be found due to irrigation, sprinkling and watering. The snow-capped Andes and other mountains provide stunning backdrops to most scenes.
But we are not tourists; we are grandparents treasuring time with grandchildren.
We started out New Year’s Day with a breakfast of thin pancakes made by our son-in-law Diego. Among Diego’s many specialties are pancakes that look and taste like crepes. We spread Diego’s creations with Nutella and then topped them with sliced bananas and strawberries. Deliciosa!
Terry told Oliver, 4, that his father is an excellent cook. Oliver protested, “He is not a cook! He is a chef! And he can throw pancakes up in the air many, many times and not drop them!”
For Oliver, even better than pancakes with Nutella and fruit is baseball. The day before, on New Year’s Eve, we had gone to a “sports mall” offering everything you could ever need or want involving sports, fitness and health. Activities ranging from rope climbing to bounce houses filled the central area of the mall, arcade games filled one of the store fronts and surfing attracted enthusiasts and spectators in an outdoor area.
But our goal at the sports mall had been to buy a ball and wooden bat for Oliver, and we were successful.
After breakfast, as I began to write this, Oliver, Terry, Diego, Catherine and Priscilla, 6, were in the backyard, playing baseball.
But reluctantly Oliver had to put away his ball and bat, and we headed for a Lutheran church about a 10-minute drive from their home. Every Sunday the 10:30 a.m. service is in German and the 12 noon service is in Spanish. Chile, a nation of about 19 million, is a melting pot, and the mixture includes hundreds of thousands of Chileans with a German heritage.
The congregation was small — especially since it was New Year’s Day — but very welcoming. Coffee and cookies were served outdoors under a canopy after the service.
When we travel Terry takes pictures of the flags we encounter, and as we drove from church he remarked to Diego that he likes Chile’s flag.
Adopted in 1817, Chile’s red, white and blue flag is nearly identical to the flag of Texas which was adopted in 1839. The only difference between the flags is the location of each flag’s lone white star. The blue field where the star rests on the Chilean flag is square-shaped, but the blue section on the Texas flag extends to the bottom to form a rectangle.
According to worldatlas.com, the stars and colors have different meanings. The star on the Chilean flag represents a guide to follow toward honor and progress while the star on the Texan flag stands for the unity of Texas for country, state and God. The blue on the Chilean flag represents the Pacific Ocean and the sky while the blue on the Lone Star flag stands for loyalty. The red on the Texan flag stands for bravery while the red stripe on the Chilean flag represents the blood spilled for the country to gain its independence. The white on the Chilean flag represents the white snow on the Andes while the white on the Texan flag stands for purity.
Diego told us about the husband of a cousin of his who did a medical residency in Texas. One day the Chilean flag was part of his cousin’s attire — and he was thanked for his (military) service!
Speaking of serving one’s country, in Chile voting is once again compulsory for adults (people over age 18). In December, Chile’s Chamber of Deputies voted 124 to 6 (with three abstentions) to return to mandatory voting. Mandatory voting was abolished 10 years ago and participation plummeted — 55% in the most recent presidential election.
People who don’t vote will be subject to a mild sanction (not yet determined).
The return to mandatory voting comes at a historic time for Chile which is in the midst of the long and complicated process of writing and adopting a new constitution.
In September, Chileans rejected the draft for the new constitution; last month party leaders agreed on the process for writing the next attempt at a new constitution. Key changes (that must be approved by voters) are that Congress will select 24 experts (12 women and 12 men) who will draft a skeleton that the writers of the constitution can flesh out.
Many steps are yet to come, but it is expected the final version put before voters will be more moderate than the first attempt.
According to worldpopulationreview.com, 23 nations have mandatory voting.
I have mixed feelings about mandatory voting. Universal, automatic voter registration would, on its own, increase the number of people casting ballots.
To ensure a high percentage of participation, democracies need:
• quality education, especially in the areas of history, government and economics;
• freedom of the press;
• citizens who seek out and value factual information;
• citizens who have the desire and skills to weed out misinformation
• high-quality candidates
In Chile’s case, a powerful incentive to get people to the polls would be voting on a new constitution that citizens believe provides hope for a brighter future.
