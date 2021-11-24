During the 45 years that Tom Jansen was a chiropractor and the 32 years that Linda (Helmkamp) Jansen was a preschool director/teacher, not one morning did either of them wake up and think, “I can’t wait until I retire.”
But then, not too long ago, each of them realized it was simply “time” to retire. And they did, both at age 70.
“I planned on working one more year,” Linda said. “But when we both had our birthdays, I thought ... time is going so fast.”
Tom semi-retired at the end of last year; and this summer both of them fully retired.
In addition to enjoying their careers, the Kendallville couple have many other things in common. Married 49 years, they both come from large families (Tom from a family of seven boys and Linda from a family of five boys and five girls). Tom was the oldest boy in his family and Linda was the oldest girl in her family. They both attended St. Mary’s Catholic School in Avilla (where they met in second grade), they both graduated from East Noble in 1969 and they both enjoy football and other sports.
“I have told her she’s my only girlfriend ever,” Tom said during a recent afternoon when they shared memories.
One of their greatest similarities is that they both care deeply about young people. “Linda is great with the preschool kids,” Tom said.
“When it comes to the kids that are 11-16 ... she leaves those kids to me,” he continued. “It’s amazing how it works. One thing I enjoy is when a kid (a former preschool student) comes up to her — it might have been last year or five years ago — but the way they look at her and the way they smile — it’s worth the world!”
“And the same with Tom when he meets up with former Boy Scouts,” Linda said, with a smile in her voice. Some boys had some problems growing up, and they say, “You may not remember me but you had a big impression on me with Scouting ...”
Tom’s mother LaVon was from Kendallville and his father, Bernard, was from Fort Wayne; Bernard was a chiropractor in Kendallville until he died of lung cancer at age 65. Tom notes emphatically, “If you don’t smoke two packs of Camels a day, you probably won’t die of lung cancer.”
Tom’s buddy Frank Beckwith, who lived three doors down from him, and Tom McKinley, who lived three doors the other way, got him involved in Boy Scouts when he was 11. Ron Swogger was his Scoutmaster at the time, and Tom has been involved with Scouts ever since.
Tom and three of his brothers are Eagle Scouts; other brothers were “almost there.”
Tom and Linda’s sons are both Eagle Scouts.
Chris is an attorney in Kendallville; he and his wife Angela have a son Ethan who is a freshman at East Noble High School and close to earning his Eagle Scout Award.
Their son Nick is a chiropractor in Indianapolis. His son, Caleb, is a junior at Butler University, in Indianapolis, majoring in music.
Except for Tom and Linda’s four years in Chicago at chiropractic school, they have lived in Kendallville throughout their marriage.
“In December 1975 we graduated and came back here and joined my dad in practice and (brother) Jerry joined us in 1980,” Tom said. “My dad passed away in 1990.”
Linda was a full-time mom until their boys were in upper elementary; at that time Carla Kelly, director of the preschool at the Cole Center Family YMCA, recruited her because Linda had volunteered with her during Adventures in Learning, an after school program at the time. Linda helped with six-week programs on topics such as homemade pizzas, photography and birds, and Carla saw her potential.
At first Linda said no, but Carla insisted and persuaded her to visit a 5-6 year-old class at the YMCA. Linda was immediately “hooked.” And a 32-year career of teaching preschool three days a week ensued.
“It amazes me what is required of kids (these days) in kindergarten,” Linda said. “First grade work is being brought down to the kindergarten level. We have a curriculum but we still keep the play in there for the children ... We have always checked with the kindergarten teachers to make sure we are covering what needs to be covered.”
Following Linda’s retirement, Lisa Walter stepped into the role.
Tom said the “biggest positive” of his 45 years as a chiropractor “is the relationships we build.” Some patients were with him for 45 years. His biggest pleasure “is all the people we’ve come to know.”
The “sad part” is the way health care insurance has changed. Because of all the paperwork, sometimes he feels like he is caring for an insurance company or Medicare and not so much for the patient.
“The beauty is caring for the people,” he said. “I wouldn’t trade that for the world.”
In addition to his profession and Scouting, Tom was very active in Jaycees, is still active in Rotary, has served on the Kendallville park board 30 years, and also volunteers with Activate Noble County. And he was a founding board member of the Noble County Community Foundation and is active with Noble Trails.
“Jaycees was amazing!” he said. Unfortunately, Jaycees is no longer active in Kendallville due to changing lifestyles.
Linda is active in Beta Associate Chapter of Tri Kappa and other organizations.
Both of them want to do some traveling together. They both love Michigan, especially Grand Haven, the best place for kites in the Midwest, and Traverse City.
“I want to investigate more of the Upper Peninsula and go out West more. Previously they enjoyed the kite festival in Washington State (Long Beach) and Oregon.
Tom added, “If I never left Indiana and Michigan I’d be happy.”
But first they have some big international travel planned.
This summer they will meet up in London with their former exchange student Stefan Fischer of Switzerland, who now lives in San Francisco. He works in finance and has two little girls. After London, they will travel together to Switzerland. This fall they will travel to Ireland with Bob and Gwen Jansen.
“I want to go to St. James Gate and say a prayer,” he said with a smile, “they brew Guinness at St James Gate in Dublin.” They have been trying to go to Ireland for the past two years.
If one sentence could sum up Tom and Linda’s lives so far it would be “We just loved what we did!”
And fortunately they are finding that retirement — although never longed for — suits them just fine.
grace householder can be contacted at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com.
