If you are reading this, you are probably already aware that on June 3, the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit issued an opinion vacating the federal registrations for the dicamba herbicides Engenia (EPA Reg. No. 7969-345), FeXapan (EPA Reg. No. 352-913), and Xtendimax (EPA Reg. No. 524-617). The federal registration for Tavium (EPA Reg. No. 10-1623) is not impacted by this opinion.
Indiana state pesticide law allowed the continued distribution and use of these products in Indiana from June 3- June 8. On June 8, the U.S. EPA issued a cancellation order for the three impacted dicamba products. In summary, that federal cancellation order requires the following:
1. Distribution or sale by the registrant. Distribution or sale by the registrant (BASF, Bayer and Corteva) of all existing stocks of the three products listed above is prohibited effective as of the time of the order on June 3, 2020, except for distribution for the purposes of proper disposal.
2. Distribution or sale by persons other than the registrant. Distribution or sale of existing stocks of the three products listed above that are already in the possession of persons other than the registrant is permitted only for the purposes of proper disposal or to facilitate return to the registrant or a registered establishment under contract with the registrant, unless otherwise allowed in item No. 3 or No. 4 below.
3. Distribution or sale by commercial applicators. For the purpose of facilitating use no later than July 31, 2020, distribution or sale of existing stocks of the three products listed above that are in the possession of commercial applicators is permitted.
4. Use. Use of existing stocks of products listed above inconsistent with any respect with the previously approved labeling accompanying the product is prohibited.
In addition to the above listed restrictions in the federal cancellation order, it is important to note that the state registrations for these products require that use may not occur after June 20, 2020, regardless of any other state or federal action on these registrations.
Questions may be directed to Dave Scott at scottde@purdue.edu, or (765) 494-1593.
