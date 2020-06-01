I voted by mail this election and, personally, I didn't care for it.
Due to coronavirus, Indiana pulled back on the requirement that people cite a reason on their application for a mail-in ballot as to why they can't vote in person on Election Day. Those reasons would generally include being unable to get to the polls — maybe because you're in nursing care or dealing with a serious illness at home — or because you're out of the area such as being in the military, attending college or being out of the state or nation on business.
But this year, the state election commission decided to remove that requirement, thus allowing any and all registered to apply for a mail-in ballot if they wanted one.
Because of that and because a lot of people don't want to gather at a polling site while coronavirus is still afoot, applications for mail-in ballots are way up this primary. Statewide, more than 550,000 mail-in ballots were requested.
Locally, with about a week to go before the application deadline on May 21, local clerks had reported more than 5,000 ballots were requested, while in a typical year only a few hundred would be mailed out.
As my wife is concerned about COVID-19 — she's been working from home since March and has gone out very rarely, while I've been carting up to Kendallville daily same as usual and am the one making grocery store trips and other errands for our family — she suggested we vote by mail this spring.
Probably not a bad idea, I agreed. I usually try to vote early, because I'm always a little busy with work on Election Day and I work outside the county where I live. This year, since early voting is crunched down to one week and Allen County early voting is usually pretty busy anyway, it seemed like a good idea not to go in-person.
We filled out and signed out mail-in applications and the clerk sent us our ballots, which included a printed ballot, a scan-tron bubble sheet, like three different envelopes and a couple sheets with instructions and other pertinent notes.
While I usually can whip through a ballot on a machine in about 30 seconds, I had to slow down and make sure I was filling out everything correctly and then assembling and sealing it the right way so that it would be counted correctly.
Honestly, I found it more confusing and cumbersome than voting in person. That being said, it wasn't too terrible and I was happy to get my vote in without having to maybe expose myself to viruses.
Now, if you've been following the news or if you ever happen to log onto social media, you've probably seen something like this circulating: "MAIL-IN VOTING IS BAD AND IT WILL LEAD TO MASSIVE FRAUD AND BLAH BLAH BLAH."
I did a little tweeting myself about mail-in voting recently and some of my followers offered me "proof" that the fraud is totally real — a mailman who was being charged with election fraud for marking on some ballot applications (not ballots) of friends and family in what he described as a joke, allegations (without evidence) of giant mail bags of ballots going missing and suggestions that people will be "forced" to sign fraudulent ballots in what I can only imagine would be like some fedora-and-suit-wearing 1930s mobster holding a Tommy gun in your back in a dimly lit basement while pushing a pen into your hand.
It's rarely mentioned lately one of the biggest known incidents of absentee vote fraud was perpetuated by a GOP operative who illegally collected and possibly tampered with hundreds of ballots, which led to election officials voiding the results of a North Carolina Congressional race separated by less than 1,000 votes. (In a special, clean election in 2019, Republicans ended up holding the seat with a different candidate than the one on the ballot in 2018.)
If people would take time to talk to their local clerks (or read local reporting that we and other outlets have done about security with mail-in voting) they could learn about the many measures in place to ensure correct, valid and secure mail-in voting.
But, I'll humor people. Let's say that the all-caps Twitter users are right (despite the lack of evidence): Mail-in voting is riddled with widespread fraud and it can't be trusted.
Then why is no one calling for all mail-in voting to be shut down, instead of just railing against efforts to expand mail-in voting?
A quick consideration of the political calculus probably answers that question if you think about what groups usually utilize mail-in voting (the elderly, military) and what groups usually don't vote at all (the young, minorities) and then ponder why different political parties have different views on how people should be able to vote.
But simply put, there are only two logical possibilities and both can't be true at the same time:
Either mail-in voting is so vulnerable to fraud, it shouldn't be trusted at all, for anyone — OR — security measures in place to ensure it's secure for the people who have been using the system for decades are such that there's no legitimate reason why it would suddenly become insecure if offered to more people.
So, which is it?
You can't have it both ways.
