When I was growing up Blue Laws were quite common across the country. Blue Laws were originally enacted to restrict or ban certain business and recreational activities on Sunday to help promote the observance of the Christian day of worship. For the most part, all commerce ceased on the Christian Sabbath. Today, Blue Laws are pretty much a thing of the past. However, you can find isolated instances where they are still enforced.
Economists Tyler Giles, Daniel M. Hungerman, and Tamar Oostram published a study in 2022 entitled, “Opiates of the Masses? Deaths of Despair and the Decline of American Religion.” The study indicated that the increase in deaths of despair — deaths by drugs, alcohol, and suicide — since the 1990s, is connected with the decline in religious participation. For them, a major factor in the decline of religious participation was the repeal of Blue Laws. This decline has a significant effect on mortality rates. States with high levels of religiosity have suffered less from mortality due to alcohol, suicides, and drug poisoning.
The opening verses of the Book of Proverbs provide a framework for all the Biblical wisdom literature. In addition, they identify several of the important elements of organized religion. “The Proverbs of Solomon, son of David, king of Israel: For learning about wisdom and instruction, for understanding words of insight, for gaining instruction in wise dealing, righteousness, justice, and equity; to teach shrewdness to the simple, knowledge and prudence to the young — let the wise also hear and gain in learning, and the discerning acquire skill, to understand a proverb and a figure, the words of the wise and their riddles (Proverbs 1:1-6).”
The Book of Proverbs provides instructions, guidelines, and a structure to help a person succeed in life and to facilitate a spirit of cooperation and mutual support. The book gives a framework in which to live one’s days under the sun. In its present form, it may well have served as a text book for youth preparing for their bar mitzvahs.
The Book of Ecclesiastes reminds us that there is a season for everything under the sun. While Proverbs is very helpful as one is starting the journey, Ecclesiastes is helpful when it is coming to a close. As the ravages of old age overtake us (Ecclesiastes 12:1-7), our relationships take on special importance, especially one’s relationship with God. One of the important elements of religion is that it provides a community where one can grow, experience support, and be challenged. Ecclesiastes also says that we need to live each day we are given as a gift from God.
The Book of Psalms is the Bible’s great prayer book. In it can be found expressed almost any human circumstance or situation in which one might find oneself. It helps one to process and make sense of our experiences and provides a measure of control over the overwhelming forces we encounter. The Book of Job specifically is there to help us to make sense of tragedy and suffering.
We no longer have Blue Laws to create settings where we can learn and experience the resources that are important if we are going to make a successful journey during our days under the sun. Nevertheless, this does not prevent us from voluntarily following them so that we might receive the benefits they can offer.
