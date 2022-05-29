KENDALLVILLE — A story about an Auburn man who was charged with seven top-level felony counts of child molesting picked up the most views on kpcnews.com this past week.
Kendallville Police arrested David Bruce Schocke, 44, of the 500 block of North Jackson Street, Auburn, on Monday.
He was formally charged Tuesday in Noble Superior Court 1 with four counts of child molesting as a Class A felony. The case involves a girl who was under the age of 5 at the time of the first alleged incident.
Schocke was also charged with child molesting as a Level 1 felony and two counts of child molesting as a Level 4 felony regarding a second alleged victim who was under the age of 10 when the alleged molestation began.
In an interview with police, Schocke denied touching either girl inappropriately.
Readers clicked in more than 4,000 after the story hit the web and was shared via social media channels.
That story topped the Top 10 list from May 19-25 along with these other stories:
1) Man charged in 2 Noble County molest cases — 4,090 pageviews
2) Two dead, two in custody following Sunday morning shooting — 3,941 pageviews
3) Lee proud to have earned her diploma at 24 — 2,822 pageviews
4) Angola shooting for Guinness Donut Capital of the World! — 2,591 pageviews
5) Diericx accepts plea deal that will send him to jail for 32 years — 1,734 pageviews
6) More changes for MSD principals — 1,421 pageviews
7) St. Joe man receives gift of a kidney from his sister — 1,115 pageviews
8) Longtime Steuben businessman dies in crash — 1,105 pageviews
9) Wedding to honor late grandfather — 1,085 pageviews
10) Anstett honored for 50 years of service — 619 pageviews
Over on the KPC News Facebook page, a story about a single mother returning to school to finish her diploma at Eastside, a look at the rising popularity of disc golf in northeast Indiana and a plea agreement in a Level 1 felony neglect case were the top posts of the week:
May 24: At 24, soon-to-be Eastside graduate Tayler Lee has a life perspective none of her fellow graduates can share — 30,631 people reached, 229 reactions, 17 shares, 17 comments
May 22: Disc golf is growing in popularity as an easy, cheap outdoor recreation option. Several communities have courses and more are being planned — 9,478 people reached, 45 reactions, 19 shares, two comments
May 24: The plea on the Level 1 felony charge had a set sentencing of 32 years attached. Sentencing is set for June 24 — 5,771 people reached, 14 reactions, four shares, 13 comments
On the individual newspaper Facebook pages, posts about an effort by Angola’s Tom’s Donuts to break a world record, a manufacturing academy at DeKalb High School and the Schocke child molesting charges were the top posts of the week:
May 24: (The Herald Republican) You can be a part of making Angola the, “Donut Capital of the World!” this Saturday at the 4 Corners of Lake James — 15,328 people reached, 353 reactions, 153 shares, 60 comments
May 20: (The Star) Manufacturing Academy at DeKalb High School will help students prepare for jobs after graduation — 2,528 people reached, 97 reactions, five shares, seven comments
May 25: (The News Sun) Schocke is charged with seven top-level Class A and Level 1 felony counts, for allegedly molesting one girl when she was less than five years old and another when she was younger than 10 — 7,683 people reached, 153 reactions, 82 shares, 132 comments
