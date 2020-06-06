I never thought I would be the type of reporter to have a beat, or where you specialize in one kind of reporting, but after this week, I think I have one.
From now on, I will be known as the weird happenings beat reporter.
I’m officially four weeks into my internship, almost half way, and to be honest, it’s flown right by. This week has been pretty relaxed, except for one thing. Weird things keep happening.
You probably read my column a few weeks ago about the secretive kangaroo, which I currently have no leads on. Well, this Thursday, I overheard our editor Steve talking about this “underground door” found underneath Pizza Forum in Kendallville and, needless to say, it piqued my interest.
The KPC Media office sits right on Main Street, and I’ve had the luxury to watch the construction as it slowly makes its way down the road. I never thought much of it. I mean, in Indiana, we have construction going all the time.
But on Thursday I saw some photographs that made me wonder what is actually underneath Kendallville.
The photos were of what looks like the front of a house underneath a restaurant, like there used to be a house there and they just filled the road in around it.
What is the purpose of the door?
Could it have been a secret 1930s speakeasy entrance?
Could it be the remnants of an old underground railroad hiding place?
What if it’s, like Steve said, evidence that Kendallville used to have a boardwalk, and they just filled in and built on top of it?
I’m going to go with Steve on this one, partially because it sounds the coolest and partially because I could actually see it being true. When I was walking around on Thursday looking for the door, I noticed outlines that resemble windows at about street level.
Near the corner of Main and East Mitchell Streets, there are a few outlines that are about as tall as my waist and they look just like the windows above them.
If you walk down Main Street, you can also see a few apartments that are below the buildings. To me, that’s concrete evidence that there used to be a lower part of downtown.
Get it? Concrete. Because they filled it in.
I think that however far back, the Main Street you see today was about eight feet deeper. Right now, I can’t tell you why they would have filled it in, or why they had a boardwalk, but I’ll comb the record books, old files, pictures, anything I can find until, just like the kangaroo, I find out what’s going on underneath the streets on Kendallville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.