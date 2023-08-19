One of the most contentious issues facing our country today is abortion. The “Pro-Life” and the “Pro-Choice” forces are firmly grounded in the far extremes of an ellipse. Both sides are working hard to codify their positions. There would seem to be no point at which the two sides might meet.
When I was a student at Purdue University, I read Albert Schweitzer’s autobiography Out of My Life and Thought. I was impressed with his organizing ethical principle of “Reverence for Life.” It came to him on a boat trip on the Ogooue River in French Equatorial Africa. He writes, “The most immediate fact of man’s consciousness is the assertion ‘I am life that wills to live in the midst of life that wills to live.’ Affirmation of life is the spiritual act by which man ceases to live thoughtlessly and begins to devote himself to his life with reverence in order to give it true value. To affirm life is to deepen, to make more inward and to exalt the will to live. At the same time, the man who has become a thinking being feels a compulsion to give every will to live the same reverence for life that he gives to his own (…) This is the absolute, fundamental principle of ethics, and is a fundamental postulate of thought.” (Out of my Life and Thought, Johns Hopkins University Press, 1998, pp. 156-157.
Over the years I have found Schweitzer’s “Reverence For Life” to be a helpful ethical principle to think about the issues of life. I am neither “Pro-Life” nor “Pro-Choice,” I am for “Reverence For Life.” While I never have gone to quite the extreme of not swatting the occasional mosquito as did Albert, I have found it useful in making ethical decisions. I have even extended it to the area of ecology.
Schweitzer’s “Reverence for Life” is firmly rooted in the opening verses of the Book of Genesis.
All of creation comes from God who had declared it to be good. We have been created to take care of this wonderful world. “So God created humankind in his image, in the image of God he created them; male and female he created them. God blessed them, and God said to them, ‘Be fruitful and multiply, and fill the earth and subdue it; and have dominion over the fish of the sea and over the birds of the air and over every living thing that moves upon the earth (Genesis 1:27-28).’”
Schweitzer’s ethic encourages us to have reverence for everything that has life. This includes plants. When trying to decide between conflicting points of view and self-interests, the starting point is by having reverence for all involved. Schweitzer’s ethic calls into question the tactic of demonizing the opponent to win. One is called to have reverence even for those who commit horrible deeds. However, this does not relieve them of the responsibility of their actions (Genesis 4;8-16). In the end, all of us are God’s children and He grieves when any of us go off the straight and narrow. As Jesus described in the Parable of the Prodigal Son He sits on the porch waiting for all of us to return to our senses.
Albert Schweitzer’s ethical principal of “Reverence for Life” gives a framework to discuss the issues of abortion. On the one hand, I have found both positions to have their shortcomings, incapable of dealing with every situation. On the other hand, I have found “Reverence for Life” helpful in all circumstances.
(This is the fifth in a series about the “Golden Ellipse.”)
