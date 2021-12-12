Aging gracefully is something to aspire to, but the path for many of us is elusive and full of stumbling blocks and potholes. What I am pretty sure of is that our bodies need physical activity to age well.
Just about everyone agrees that exercise is good for you. It keeps your muscles and joints strong, and even helps to fight off certain diseases, like cardiovascular disease, Type 2 diabetes, and even some cancers.
A team of evolutionary biologists and biomedical researchers from Harvard recently published a study laying out evolutionary and biomedical evidence showing that humans evolved to be relatively active in our later years after our reproductive years have passed.
The researchers say that physical activity later in life shifts energy away from processes that can compromise health and toward mechanisms in the body that extend it. They theorize that humans evolved to remain physically active as we age and in doing so to assign energy to physiological processes that slow the body’s gradual deterioration over the years.
The implicit message is that as we get older, it becomes even more important to stay physically active.
The Harvard Medical School research team believes the paper is the first detailed evolutionary explanation for why lack of physical activity as humans age increases disease risk and reduces longevity.
The study uses humans’ ape cousins as a jumping-off point. The researchers point out that apes, which usually live only about 35 to 40 years in the wild and rarely survive past menopause, are considerably less active than most humans, suggesting that there was selection in human evolution not just to live longer but also to be more physically active.
The good news is that you do not need to be as active as a hunter-gatherer who averages about 135 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity a day. Even small amounts of physical activity for 10 or 20 minutes a day substantially lower your risk of disease and death.
Contemporary hunter-gatherers’ level of movement, which is about six to 10 times more than average Americans, is thought to be a key reason that hunter-gatherers who survive childhood live about seven decades. That is approximately 20 years past the age at which humans stop having children. Hunter-gatherers also enjoy a longer “healthspan,” which is defined as the years of life spent in good health.
Researchers examined two pathways by which lifelong physical activity reallocates energy to improve health. The first involves steering excess energy away from potentially harmful mechanisms, like excess fat storage. The team also identified how physical activity allocates energy to repair and maintenance processes.
Their paper shows that besides burning calories, physical activity causes damage to the body at the molecular, cellular and tissue levels. The body’s response to this damage, however, is essentially to build back stronger.
This includes repairing tears in muscle fibers, repairing cartilage damage and healing microfractures. The response also causes the release of exercise-related antioxidants and anti-inflammatories as well as increasing blood flow. In the absence of physical activity, these responses are activated less. The cellular and DNA repair processes have been shown to lower the risk of diabetes, obesity, cancer, osteoporosis, Alzheimer’s and depression.
The key point here is that because we evolved to be active throughout our lives, our bodies need physical activity to age well. In the past, daily physical activity was necessary in order to survive. But today we must choose to exercise, to do voluntary physical activity for the sake of health and fitness.
Physical activity levels have been decreasing worldwide as machines and technology replace human labor. Instead of doing real physical work, we need to “work out.”
The key is to do something, and to try to make it enjoyable so you will keep doing it. For me, exercise time passes quickly if I am listening to podcasts or music as I walk or jog. I also find that exercise is a great stress reliever for me.
For you, it may be a completely different form of exercise. But whatever it is, please don’t just sit there. Do something!
