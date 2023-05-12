+++
Faiza was helping the girls organize their desks. Salma, 8, found a birthday card from her friend Bryce. She really liked the front of the card but found the interior of the card rather lacking. No problem, she just added her own birthday message to herself and cut off the lame half of the card.
The original message was: Have a Fantastical Birthday! xoxo Bryce (smiling face)
Salma’s spruced up message to herself was: Happy birthday, Salma! (heart) You’re the best! And you are my favorite person! And you have all the talents!
Reflecting on Salma’s rewrite of the birthday card, Salma’s grandmother, my sister Sally Stolz of Maryland, commented to the family, “‘You have all the talents’ is original! I think Hallmark could use Salma ... I have high expectations for the handmade Mother’s Day card I hope to receive!”
+++
Violette, 2, was playing with coffee mugs. She intricately pretended to pour and serve, as if she were hosting a party. All of a sudden her grandmother, Vi, heard Violette wailing. “I spilled it,” little Violette said with tears. “It’s OK. There is no mess,” her grandmother consoled her. (There obviously was no mess because the beverage was imaginary.) Marta, Violette’s mother, pretended to wipe up a spill. “There, it’s all cleaned up,” Marta said. “But I put it into this one,” little Violette wailed. So Vi cleaned up the other “mess” and put the lid back on the cup. Little Violette smiled happily and took the cup with the lid on it into the other room! — Vi Wysong (grandmother of Violette) of Wawaka
+++
Cassie Morris of Fort Wayne shared this story from a recent morning when she was driving Eve to school in the van.
Cassie: Oh! There’s something in the road!
Eve: What is it?
Cassie: I can’t tell for sure if it’s a piece of carpet or trash.
Eve: A dead koala?
Cassie: ?????
+++
Erin Raatz of Fort Wayne shared these stories.
Sam: Levi, do you wanna have kids someday?
Levi, 9: Yeah, two or three. Two boys and a girl ... or I’ll just adopt a bunch of cats.
And also:
Levi: Levi, go play outside!
Levi: There’s nothing to do outside except ride bikes or sit with bees!
+++
Steve Garbacz of KPC shared these stories. When Steve mentioned to Luke, 4, that the snow had melted, Luke told his father, “It turned into a liquid.”
And also:
Steve learned that Luke got into trouble at school. When he asked him what happened, Luke crossed his arms, looked down and said, “I don’t want to talk about it!”
+++
Thank you to everyone who contributed to this week’s column. I always need more stories! Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com; mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755, or go to funnykids.com to submit your story and also read past stories. Please share this column with friends and family — I would love to hear from them, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.