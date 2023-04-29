In Federalist Paper no. 45 James Madison wrote that the United States Constitution reserved for the states the power to regulate those things which are most important to the American people on a day-to-day basis. The concerns included family, land, property, food, education of children, and personal security from crime. However, it is true that there are other concerns, such as banking and finance, which during times of crisis may rise to the level of vital concern.
The truth of Madison’s observation was evident Thursday night, April 20, 2023, at the REES theater in Plymouth, Indiana. People had gather for a Meet the Candidates event sponsored by the Rotary Club of Plymouth. Eighteen persons running for a variety of municipal offices spoke. Following their presentation there was a brief question and answer session. The presentations and discussion focused on issues most important to those attending and those listening on MAX 98.3 FM. Topics for the evening included the poor conditions of the roads, the need for additional sidewalks, local availability of health care, employment, affordable housing, and quality of life issues.
The presentations and discussion were civil issue oriented. The audience was respectful and attentive. All of us had a smile when as one of the speakers approached the podium a voice from near the back could be heard “Hi daddy.” Following the event people stayed to talk and exchange views. There was even a group picture of all the candidates who participated.
In the second half of chapter three of I Peter the author gives advice of how to respond during times of trouble, suffering, criticism, and persecution. In part the author writes, “Always be ready to make your defense to anyone who demands from you an accounting for the hope that is in you; yet do it with gentleness and reverence. Keep your conscience clear, so that, when you are maligned, those who abuse you for your good conduct in Christ may be put to shame. … Finally, all of you, have unity of spirit, sympathy, love for one another, a tender heart, and humble mind. Do not repay evil for evil or abuse for abuse; but, on the contrary, repay with a blessing (I Peter 3:15b-16, 8-9a).”
Wouldn’t it be nice if those engaged in public discourse about the issues facing our nation today would follow the advice I Peter gives? Wouldn’t it be nice if political rhetoric was not a matter of returning attack for attack, but blessing for blessing? Wouldn’t it be nice if those engaged in the public arena do it with a sense of humility, gentleness, and reverence?
For the most part the 18 candidates for municipal office who spoke Thursday, April 20, at the Meet the Candidates event adhered to the conduct suggested in I Peter. This was also true of those attending. Each candidate made a defense of their position on the issues without becoming disagreeable or stooping his or her opponent. There was a spirit of good will and cordiality.
Almost everyone who spoke asked those listening for their vote on Tuesday, May 2. A way that those listening can show their appreciation for the positive manner of those who spoke is by voting. Voting is one way that everyone can contribute to the general welfare of the community in which one lives.
